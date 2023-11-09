Tiger 3: Exploring the Filming Locations of the Salman Khan Movie

A sequel to the 2017 movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and the third installment in the ‘Tiger’ film series, ‘Tiger 3’ is an Indian action thriller movie helmed by Maneesh Sharma that takes place after the events of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ ‘War,’ and ‘Pathaan.’ It stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Tiger and Zoya who are framed as enemy no. 1 by Aatish, a vengeful terrorist with a desire to eliminate the existence of India from the map.

So, the duo embarks on a dangerous journey across the world to clear their respective names as well as their family’s names. Featuring compelling onscreen performances from a group of talented Indian actors, including Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, and Revathi, as well as extended cameo appearances from Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, the high-octane action film takes us into a globe-trotting journey along with the protagonist, making the viewers wonder about the where and the how related to the movie’s production.

Where was Tiger 3 Filmed?

‘Tiger 3’ was filmed in India, Turkey, Russia, Austria, and the United Arab Emirates, particularly in Delhi, Mumbai, Istanbul, Cappadocia, Saint Petersburg, Altaussee, and Abu Dhabi. The production of the Salman Khan starrer was originally planned to begin in January 2021 but due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India, it got postponed by a month. Thus, shooting reportedly commenced in February 2021 and continued for a couple of years with various breaks and interruptions in between, before finally getting wrapped up in May 2023.

Delhi, India

Delhi, a city and union territory of India, served as one of the primary production locations for ‘Tiger 3.’ The filming unit also reportedly set up camp in various streets and neighborhoods of New Delhi, which is the capital of India. In the backdrop of exterior scenes, you are likely to spot a few local landmarks, such as Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Red Fort, and Jama Masjid, to name a few.

Mumbai, India

A major chunk of ‘Tiger 3’ was also lensed in Mumbai, the capital of the Indian state of Maharashtra. In particular, the production team built an expansive set for about 45 days in Madh Island in order to shoot an elaborate action sequence that also involved an iconic cameo from Shah Rukh Khan. The shooting on the constructed set reportedly took place within the span of about 10 days.

Turkey

Additional portions of the Maneesh Sharma directorial were also taped in a couple of locations across Turkey. For instance, the culturally rich and highly diverse landscapes of Istanbul, formerly known as Constantinople, feature in the backdrop of numerous sequences. To shoot one of the main songs of the Bollywood movie, the cast and crew members also turned some locales of Cappadocia into film sets.

Other Locations

For the purpose of shooting, the director and his team traveled to several other locations around the world, including the municipality and spa town of Altaussee in Austria. In August 2021, Salman Khan and the rest of the crew were spotted recording an action-packed car chase sequence on the streets of the city of Saint Petersburg in Russia. Furthermore, Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, hosted the production of ‘Tiger 3’ as well.

