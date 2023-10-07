Where to Stream Desperation Road? Is it on Netflix or HBO Max?

Based on Michael Farris Smith’s eponymous novel, ‘Desperation Road’ is a Southern noir thriller movie that chronicles the journey of two lost souls as they struggle to keep up with the ghosts of their past. Bound by a common secret, the movie traces the undulated pastures of justice and law. Helmed by Nadine Crocker, the movie features performances by Mel Gibson, Garrett Hedlund, Willa Fitzgerald, Kat Foster, Ryan Hurst, Ella Thomas, Woody McClain and Pyper Braun. With wide recognition and positive reviews upon its release, the movie has sparked an interest in viewers everywhere. With a scintillating storyline that becomes more intense, viewers have been curious to know more about the movie. Well, here are all the details you need to know before you view the same!

What is Desperation Road About?

Set in the belly of the Deep South, the movie revolves around two people whose destinies collide in a Mississippi town known for its festering hunger for vengeance. The plot revolves around a man named Russell Grimes, who spent years in prison for committing a horrible mistake. Upon returning to his hardscrabble town, he’s faced with people who have awaited his return to seek sweet revenge. On the other hand, a poor woman strives to make ends meet and provide for her young daughter. As their stories converge, a string of intense themes emerge. So, to find out where their fate takes them, you will have to watch the action-thriller yourself, and here are all the ways you can do the same!

Is Desperation Road on Netflix?

No, ‘Desperation Road’ is not available for online streaming on Netflix. However, the service does provide other options for viewers to enjoy. You might enjoy similar movies like ‘Reminiscence’ and ‘Oldboy.’

Is Desperation Road on HBO Max?

Alas, the streaming giant does not include the latest Mel Gibson action movie. Nevertheless, viewers can enjoy a streak of movies of the same genre on the platform. We recommend ‘Se7en’ and ‘Edge of Tomorrow.’

Is Desperation Road on Hulu?

Hulu does not allow users to stream ‘Desperation Road’ on its platform. Even so, its media library houses an array of similar movies. Viewers can make the most of their subscription by watching ‘12 Strong’ and ‘The Equalizer 2.’

Is Desperation Road on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Desperation Road’ is not available on Amazon Prime. However, you can view the Mississippi noir film filled with revenge, redemption and justice by renting the movie on the platform here.

Where to Watch Desperation Online?

Wrung with intensity, the movie has garnered wide acclaim since its release. You can watch ‘Desperation Road’ by renting it on Apple TV+, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft or Amazon Prime, as mentioned above. The movie is also available in theatres. You can find the tickets and show timings on FandangoNOW.

