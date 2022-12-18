Where was CBS’ When Christmas Was Young Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

CBS’ ‘When Christmas Was Young’ is a fun musical Christmas-themed movie that adds a unique twist to the romantic comedy genre. Directed by Robert Tate Miller, it follows the story of Luke Dawson, a music producer desperate to produce a hit song for his last client. While searching for a hit song that could save his career from befalling, fate introduces him to a beautiful singer-songwriter, Melody Douglass, who has given up her dreams of ever becoming a successful singer. The two meet, and holiday magic casts its spell, bringing the lovers close in a beautiful musical love story.

The CBS film is produced by none other than the famous singer Sheryl Crow who also sang the title song of the holiday film. Featuring stellar performances from the talented cast members and a fun-filled narrative, ‘When Christmas Was Young’ keeps the audience entertained till the end. Moreover, the charming Nashville-town setting and the cheerful Christmas visuals make them curious to know if the holiday romance was shot in Nashville. So, if you’re searching for the answers, allow us to fill you in.

When Christmas Was Young Filming Locations

Though the film is referred to as “Nashville-themed with a showcase of country music,” it is not filmed in Nashville. ‘When Christmas Was Young’ was entirely filmed in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. Principal photography for the CBS movie began in July 2022 and was wrapped up within a month of filming. British Columbia’s diverse landscape, which features snow-clad mountains, lush forests, rivers, urban cities, and charming small towns, is an ideal replacement for Nashville, where the story is set. Now, let’s explore the particular places featured in the rom-com!

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Fit for Christmas’ was primarily lensed across Vancouver, in the Canadian province of British Columbia. The cast and crew mostly taped various scenes of the movie all around Vancouver, which is popular as a filming site for Christmas productions. Furthermore, the indoor studio scenes featured in the film were shot at Turtle Recording Studios at 1122 Vidal Street, White Rock, located near Crescent Park.

Vancouver is one of the most important cities in the Great White North and has long been the center of attraction for various industries. From filmmakers to business professionals, the seaport city has a place for everyone. Situated in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland Region, Vancouver has a lot of prominence as a shooting location due to its gorgeous scenery, tax rebates on filming, and a giant network of trained actors and crew members. Several movies like ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,’ ‘A Maple Valley Christmas,’ and ‘Time For Him to Come Home for Christmas‘ have been shot in the region.

When Christmas Was Young Cast

Karen Davis plays Melody Douglass in ‘When Christmas Was Young.’ The actress has made appearances in productions such as ‘Fear The Walking Dead,’ ‘Land of Gold,’ ‘Legacies,’ ‘Once Upon a Time,’ and others. On the other hand, Tyler Hilton essays the role of the handsome music producer Luke Dawson. Tyler is no stranger to rom-coms since he can be seen in ‘A Christmas Wish,’ ‘The Christmas Contact,’ ‘Christmas on the Bayou,’ and others. Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the CBS movie are Meghan Heffern as Emily, Grace Sunar as Bailey, Jordana Largy as Kara, Dhirendra as Smokey, Jayce Barreiro as Brett Mayfield, Jake Foy as Deejay, and Anastasia Bandey as Producer.

