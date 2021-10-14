Where Was Hallmark’s Advice to Love By Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

‘Advice to Love By’ (also known as ‘Flirting With Romance’) revolves around Kendall, an author of a book on “love advice,” and Nathan, a dating columnist. The two have a completely different approach to love and relationships, and when each of them puts their own advice to the test, sparks fly. The film captures the magic of fall and the light-heartedness of the witty banter between Kendall and Nathan. Many significant moments they share in the film take place in interesting settings. So, if you are curious to learn more about where the movie was shot and who are the cast members, we’ve got all the information right here!

Advice to Love By Filming Locations

As Kendall and Nathan’s romance blossoms, they get more comfortable with each other. They go from interacting in a professional space to taking judo classes in a park and dates in charming vineyards and art galleries. So, let us share with you what we know about the filming location.

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

The Vancouver-based production company Two 4 The Money Media is responsible for the making of this Hallmark film. Therefore, we believe that the movie was also shot in the city and the surrounding regions. After all, Vancouver is no stranger to film productions. Its consistent cloud cover, non-descript skyline, and proximity to a variety of natural landscapes make the city a favorite among filming crews.

Vancouver is not only capable of transforming into any city or town onscreen, but it also has superior production facilities and some of the best film studios in North America. It is surrounded by places such as Abbotsford, Langley, Port Coquitlam, and Whistler that have hosted numerous film and television productions.

The locations in the Metro Vancouver area are not only fit for romantic movies but a range of productions varying in genre, be it thrillers, superhero shows, or family dramas. Movies and series such as ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Good Doctor,’ ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Virgin River,’ and ‘Deadpool 2’ have all been filmed in and around Vancouver.

Advice to Love By Cast

Erinn Westbrook and Brooks Darnell feature in lead roles as Kendall Turner and Nathan, respectively. Westbrook is a well-known face on television, thanks to her appearances as Tabitha Tate in ‘Riverdale,’ Natalie Tanner in ‘Jane the Virgin,’ and Adaku Eze in ‘The Resident.’

At the same time, Brooks Darnell’s notable credits include ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘Shadowhunters,’ ‘Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve,’ and ‘A Christmas Miracle.’ Other actors that play significant roles in this Hallmark film are Aliyah O’Brien (Ella), Matthew James Dowden (Grant Keller), Matt Clarke (Larry), Barry W. Levy (Jim Perkins), Leah Beaudry (Jill), and Drew Henderson (Tyler).

Read More: Best Hallmark Channel Movies on Netflix