Where Was Hallmark’s Butlers in Love Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

A David Weaver directorial, Hallmark’s ‘Butlers in Love’ takes place within a prestigious butler academy where passionate individuals train to become royal butlers. In the midst of tough competition and fervor, two young aspirants — the very spirited Emma and willful Henry — fall in love. The story has elements of romance, drama, and comedy, which keeps the audience hooked throughout its run. Besides that, it is also packed with stunning backdrops that add to the appeal of the unique love story. Are you wondering where this movie was shot? If yes, we have updates for you!

Butlers in Love Filming Locations

‘Butlers in Love’ was filmed in the Fall of 2021 in the westernmost Canadian province of British Columbia. The cameras began to roll precisely on November 8, 2021 and continued for a few weeks before concluding on November 26. If you’re also curious to know where this feel-good romantic Hallmark film was filmed, we have news for you.

Burnaby, British Columbia

‘Butlers in Love’ was filmed in the city of Burnaby, which lies in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. It is located in the center of the Burrard Peninsula and neighbors the beloved city of Vancouver to the west. The city is the third-largest city in the province and is best known for its picturesque lakes, parks, and trails. It has many locations favorable for the production of television shows and moves. Therefore, it is no surprise that several scenes of ‘Butlers in Love’ were shot at 3876 Norland Avenue in the city.

Besides its social significance, Burnaby is exceptionally beautiful considering how it is surrounded by scenic views and diverse cultures. It is perhaps why the city makes for an idyllic setting to live, work, and play. Burnaby has also served as a filming location for many productions such as ‘Black Christmas,’ ‘John Tucker Must Die,’ and ‘Juno.’

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Butlers in Love’ was also apparently filmed in the city of Vancouver. Located just 12 km to the west of Burnaby, Vancouver is mainly popular for its diverse population besides the beautiful scenery that characterizes it. Over the decades, the port city has become one of the most preferred locations by filmmakers and producers owing to tax incentives, production facilities, and the general amicability of the city.

Besides that, Vancouver has been a constant for countless Hallmark productions. A few movies filmed there include ‘Hope at Christmas,’ ‘Christmas Joy,’ and ‘Road to Christmas.’ During the filming of ‘Butlers in Love,’ actor Corey Cott (Henry) enthusiastically shared a few tidbits of the amazing time he spent filming the movie.

Butlers in Love Cast

The cast of ‘Butlers in Love’ boasts impressive actors such as Stacey Farber and Corey Cott. Stacey plays Emma, a young woman who is determined to become an A-grade butler. The young star is famously known for her work in ‘Virgin River,’ ‘Superman and Lois‘, and ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ Corey Scott essays the role of Henry, another trainee of the esteemed butler academy where Stacey is a student. The actor is credited for his impressive performances in ‘Z: The Beginning of Everything,’ ‘The Mascot,’ and ‘The Good Fight.‘

Maxwell Caulfield appears as Mr. Willoughby, an important character crucial to the academy. You must recognize the actor from movies like ‘Grease 2’ and ‘The Boys Next Door.’ Other cast members include Claire Smithies (Ms. Cooper), Bronwen Smith (Ms. Martin), Leo Chiang (Ikeito Shinkai), Jacqueline Ann Steuart (Dana), Edwin Perez (Rodney), Jack Rigg (Rochester), Jarryd Baine (Jared), and many more.

