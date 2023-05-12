Where Was Hallmark’s Dream Moms Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Dream Moms’ is a musical movie that revolves around two mothers, Danielle Smith and Claire Ryan. Both Danielle and Claire had dreams of singing on Broadway growing up, but after many failed auditions, their dreams eventually took a backseat, and then the two of them got married. So when a chance to sing and dance and show the world just what they’re made of comes knocking at their door in the form of a talent contest, the two are more than up for it.

But will Danielle and Claire be able to adapt to the fiercely competitive reality television scene and come out on top? Directed by Roxanne Messina Captor, the musical film is an inspiring story about not giving up on your dreams and seizing every opportunity life throws at you. But just where has this musical extravaganza been filmed? Let’s find out!

Dream Moms Filming Locations

‘Dream Moms’ has been captured entirely on location in British Columbia, specifically in and around Vancouver. The principal photography for the film began in early February 2023 and wrapped up in March of the same year. As far as locations go, there aren’t many that are as scenic as British Columbia. Its coastline and mountain ranges make it an ideal location for both film and television production.

The westernmost Canadian province’s highways, public transit system, and airports also make it easier for crew members to transport their equipment from one place to another. Now, let’s take a look at the exact filming locations.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Dream Moms’ was lensed in the seaport city of Vancouver in British Columbia. A go-to location for many Hallmark films, Vancouver is a bustling metropolis that is a blend of modern and historical architectural styles and is amongst the most ethnically diverse cities in Canada. It is perhaps for these reasons that it acts as a stand-in for New York City in the film, which is known as the cultural melting pot of the US.

Vancouver is also a favored location for production companies in North America because of the financial incentives provided by the Canadian government to filmmakers and easy access to qualified crew and post-production companies and studios. Other notable Hallmark films that have been taped in Vancouver include ‘The Spin Cycle,’ ‘The Wedding Cottage,’ ‘The Blessing Bracelet,’ and ‘The Professional Bridesmaid.’

Dream Moms Cast

Taking on the role of Danielle is Tamera Mowry-Housley, an Emmy Award-winning host, actress, and producer who has been in the entertainment business for over 20 years. She has been featured in a variety of films including ‘A Christmas Miracle,’ ‘Christmas Angel,’ ‘Something to Sing About,’ and ‘Seventeen Again.’ Tamera was a series regular on ‘Strong Medicine,’ ‘Roommates,’ and ‘Melissa & Joey.’

Alongside Tamera is the talent of Chelsea Hobbs as Claire, a Vancouver-born actress who worked in her first Hallmark film, ‘Snow Queen,’ at the age of 16. Hobbs has since then worked in various other Hallmark television films such as ‘The Holiday Sitter,’ ‘June in January’ and ‘The Nine Lives of Christmas.’ Joining the two actresses are Siera Staples, Tim Beckmann, Roger Cross, and Matthew James Dowden.

