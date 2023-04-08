Where Was Hallmark’s The Blessing Bracelet Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘The Blessing Bracelet’ revolves around a single mother who rediscovers her old bracelet, in which each bead is a reminder to be grateful for all the blessings in her life. Around the Easter holiday, her faith in love rekindles, and her old bracelet takes her to unimaginable places. The romantic movie is directed by Michael Robison, who uses a blend of vivid and vibrant locations with a color-pop to bring out the film’s liveliness. If you wish to know more about these filming sites and their impact on the heartwarming cinematic piece, we’ve got you covered.

The Blessing Bracelet Filming Locations

‘The Blessing Bracelet’ was seemingly filmed in British Columbia, specifically Vancouver. As revealed by actress Micah Kelpin in an interview, the shooting took place around the span of 14 days. British Columbia is renowned for its natural beauty, scenic parks, and attractions like the Rocky Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and the Coastal Rainforest. The Westernmost Canadian province has major industries alongside filmmaking, like forestry, mining, tourism, international trade, and transportation. So, let’s take a closer look at the exact shooting site.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The principal photography of the movie supposedly occurred in Vancouver, which has earned itself the title of Hollywood of North. The city boasts a large number of museums, galleries, and performing arts venues, including the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Museum of Anthropology, and the Orpheum Theatre. The mountains, ocean, and forests are all in close proximity to the metropolitan region, which makes it an ideal place for moviemakers who want to showcase a diverse backdrop.

Along with great tax incentives, the coastal city also promises a large pool of experienced talent and access to all kinds of high-tech equipment. It also has a large number of state-of-the-art production facilities, including studios and sound stages, that can accommodate large-scale projects. Moreover, the government is quite supportive of the film industry and provides hassle-free permits for location scouting and other aspects of the various production stages.

Another one of its great strengths is its cultural distinctiveness, as the welcoming city is home to people of mixed backgrounds and varied ethnic groups, which is ideal for filmmakers who require a divergent cast. Some of the most popular filming locations in Vancouver are Gastown, Lions Gate Bridge, Queen Elizabeth Park, and Granville Island. Other romantic movies that were lensed here include ‘Titanic’ and ‘Prom Pact.’

The Blessing Bracelet Cast

The Hallmark movie stars Morgana Wyllie as Jordana. You might recognize the actress from ‘Winning Team’ as Noor and ‘Maid’ as Nora. On the other hand, Amanda Schull essays Dawn Spencer. Schull is known for her portrayal of Cora in ‘The Recruit’ and ‘NCIS’ as Kay Barlow. William MacDonald also joins the cast as Chuck Spencer. The actor rose to fame after his appearance in ‘Riverdale’ as Warden Norton and ‘The Night Agent’ as Henry.

The movie also features other brilliant actors like Carlo Marks as Ben, Alison Wandzura as Cassie Masters, Lindsay Gibson as Sandra, Eileen Pedde as Mary Spencer, and Madonna Gonzalez as Janelle. Other notable cast members also include Barbara Tyson as Flancy, Micah Kelpin as Bella, Corina Akeson as Pastor Amelia, Kathryn Dobbs as Greta, and Nathan Parrott as Justin.

