Where Was Hallmark’s Two Tickets to Paradise Filmed? Who Is In The Cast?

Prolific TV movie director Dustin Rikert helmed Hallmark Channel’s original travel-themed romance movie ‘Two Tickets to Paradise.’ As the movie tops off the network’s much-awaited Summer Nights line-up, you must be head over heels over the tale of jilted lovers. Two strangers meet at a crossroads, where all the best narratives take birth. It seems to be the worst day of their lives. In the course of their stroll in the park, they achieve the moral boost both of them require.

While Hannah considers going on a honeymoon, Josh plans to escape the town on the first flight. Coincidentally, they end up at the same destination, in the same hotel. While sticking to the tried and tested genre tropes, the movie delivers spotless fun in its grounded narrative. Most of the movie unveils in the tourist destination where Hannah is about to spend her honeymoon, but you must wonder where the movie was filmed. In that case, allow us to spill further.

Two Tickets to Paradise Filming Locations

‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ was filmed on locations in and around Hawaii. Principal photography took place in the summer of 2022, getting wrapped up by May 10. The entire filming process took two weeks to wrap up. Daniel Koenig (‘A Mermaid’s Tale’) joined the team as the production designer. On the other hand, Michael Wigle (art director of ‘Glass Jaw’) came on board as the art director. When it comes to filming in Hawaii, the archipelago state offers exotic landscapes, serene beaches, and enticing views of The Pacific.

Furthermore, production crews filming in Oahu, the most developed island of the archipelago, can obtain up to 20 percent tax credit on qualified expenditures. If they shoot on other desolate islands, the government offers an additional 5 percent tax incentive. For these reasons, Hawaii has become one of the most coveted offbeat filming destinations for US productions. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Almost the entire movie unveils in the honeymoon destination of Hannah. The cast and crew headed to Honolulu, the capital city of Hawaii, to film those sequences. Located in the south shore of Oahu island, the city of Honolulu showcases a unique brand of cosmopolitanism which gets reflected in the local culture and cuisine. In the movie, Josh and Hannah meet at a luxury hotel in Hawaii. The production unit set up a base in the Royal Hawaiian Resort, where they lensed most of the interior and exterior scenes. The five-star tourist accommodation is located at 2259 Kalakaua Avenue in Honolulu. Some scenes were filmed in the sandy beaches, while the crew lensed segments in neighborhoods and markets in the city.

Two Tickets to Paradise Cast: Who Is In It?

In this unlikely romance venture, Ashley Williams takes up the role of Hannah Holt, a girl unsure of life. Williams has been a known face amongst Hallmarkies for starring in multiple movies against her sister Kimberly Williams-Paisley, especially the ‘Sister Swap’ movies. However, she is best known for her portrayal of Victoria in ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ Starring against Williams in the male lead is Ryan Paevey as Josh Wyatt. His performance in the Hallmark debut ‘Unleashing Mr. Darcy’ became a showstopper on the channel. Mary-Margaret Humes essays the character of Alice.

You may have seen the veteran star in various television shows and movies, including ‘Dawson’s Creek‘ and ‘Touched By an Angel.’ Gracing their presence in different supporting roles are Jhey Castles as Sara Holt, Kimee Balmilero as Kailani Reyes, Olivia Hoffman as Cee Cee Holt, Cody Easterbrook as Nick, and Peter Togawa as Vic. Taking up other minor roles are Tim Herkenhoff (Marcus), Ashley Weismantel (Becca), Arthur B Wilson III (Charlie the bellman), Reyn Halford (Cal), Paul S.W. Lee (Farmers Market Patron/uncredited)) and Josh Squire (Airport Patron/uncredited).

Read More: Best Hallmark-Style Movies on Netflix