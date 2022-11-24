Where Was Lifetime’s Baking All the Way Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Baking All the Way’ is a romantic comedy movie about a pastry chef named Julia Wilson. In order to complete her Christmas cookbook, the culinary expert travels from Chicago, Illinois, to a small-town bakery in Wisconsin. The establishment is well known for its delicious gingerbread, and Julia is determined to add its recipe to her book. However, the bakery’s owner, Kris Thompson, is unsure about divulging the recipe he has kept secret for so long.

Directed by Yannick Bisson, the Christmas-themed movie is a delight to watch for fans of romance as well as food. The evolution of the tiff between the two protagonists into a loving bond keeps the viewers hooked throughout. What really sets the atmosphere of the story is its stunning visuals that allow one to feel right at home while watching the film. If you are eager to know just where these breathtaking scenes were filmed, we have your back!

Baking All the Way Filming Locations

‘Baking All the Way’ was filmed in Ontario, particularly in Toronto. Part of Lifetime’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ lineup, the movie’s cinematography was handled by the talented Stephen Chandler Whitehead. Now, let’s explore the specific places that appear in the rom-com!

Toronto, Ontario

The picturesque scenes in ‘Baking All the Way’ were lensed entirely in Toronto, Ontario, and its neighboring regions. Given that the movie is based around the festival of Christmas, most of the scenes have been framed in a manner that allows the viewers to feel like the Holidays are upon them, no matter what time of the year. Though some of the scenes in the film are set in Chicago, Illinois, we do not believe that the crew set up camp in Windy City.

Serving as the capital of Ontario, Toronto is one of the most prominent cities in Canada and has a thriving urban culture. Its well-developed infrastructure allows filmmakers to efficiently record different scenes in the area without spending a lot of money. While the main city is perfect for shooting scenes set in places like Chicago and New York City, New York, it is also quite close to some beautiful residential areas. This means that within the same region, the producers can completely transform the atmosphere of the story by choosing different backdrops for different scenes.

Over the years, Toronto has become a haven for filmmakers. The city is part of the Hollywood North and has served as the shooting spot for several movies and shows. The film culture within Toronto is certainly quite enthralling, and it even serves as the annual host of the Toronto International Film Festival, one of the most respected film events in the world. Some movies produced in the region include ‘Slumberland‘ and ‘Luckiest Girl Alive.’

Baking All the Way Cast

The gorgeous Cory Lee takes up the role of Julia Wilson in ‘Baking All the Way.’ This is far from the first time that Cory has been a part of a Christmas film, given her work in movies like ‘A Christmas Masquerade’ and ‘My Grown-Up Christmas List.’ Yannick Bisson plays the character of Kris Thompson and is well-known for his performance in ‘Murdoch Mysteries‘ and ‘A Perfect Plan.’ The Lifetime film also stars Mikaela Bisson as Stevie, Jayne Eastwood as Irene, Darrin Maharaj as Chip, and Debra McGrath as Vicky Weaver. Other appearances include Colin Mochrie as Mr. Weaver, Vas Saranga as AJ, Bianca Sas as Abi, and Maria Syrgiannis as Delphine.

