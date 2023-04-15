Where Was Lifetime’s Drunk, Driving, and 17 Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

The tragic consequences of underage drinking and social hosting unfold in Lifetime’s ‘Drunk, Driving, and 17.’ The story begins with Kim, a 17-year-old honor student who is popular, responsible, and on track to attend Stanford University. However, when she sees her boyfriend, Dan, flirting with another girl, she makes a fatal mistake. Kim wrecks her car in a split second, alters her life irreparably, and nearly kills a classmate in a head-on collision.

Although Kim is accountable for her actions, Martha and Tim, Dan’s parents, are also under scrutiny and may be held liable by the town and police for serving alcohol to minors in their homes. Adults who allow their children to host parties with alcohol, believing that they are safer drinking at home, are at the heart of this drama movie, helmed by Russ Parr. The visuals of the Lifetime movie are stunning, with warm undertones in soothing scenes and vibrant contrasting colors for the intense ones. If you want to know more about the filming aspect of ‘Drunk, Driving, and 17,’ we’ve got you covered.

Drunk, Driving, and 17 Filming Locations

‘Drunk, Driving, and 17’ was seemingly filmed in California, specifically Los Angeles. The Golden State is a preferred shooting location due to its warm and sunny climate, with occasional rain. The topography is diverse and ranges from mountains and beaches to deserts. Due to this, the team doesn’t have to travel too far to include various backdrops in their project. Moreover, many folks from the entertainment industry prefer to live here due to its admirable quality of life and recreational opportunities. So, without further ado, let’s glimpse at the exact sites where Kim’s story unfolds in the movie!

Los Angeles, California

‘Drunk, Driving, and 17’ was supposedly lensed in Los Angeles, the second-most populous US city and the largest in California. The cast and crew apparently traveled to various sites across the city to shoot relevant portions. In addition, they seemingly utilized one of the many hi-tech studios in the city to record pivotal sequences. In Los Angeles, filmmakers have access to high-end state-of-art facilities and equipment. Additionally, they can shoot at any major studio, such as Warner Bros, Universal, and Paramount.

The city is home to the iconic Hollywood neighborhood and several other iconic locations, such as Hollywood Boulevard and the beaches of Santa Monica. It is the ideal place to find experienced crew members, including camera operators, grips, gaffers, and more. A few must-visit places in the vibrant city are Getty Center, Venice Beach, The Broad, The Grove, and Sunset Strip. Other drama movies taped in Los Angeles include ‘Air‘ and ‘Daisy Jones & The Six.’

Drunk, Driving, and 17 Cast

Savannah Lee Smith essays Kim, the 17-year-old girl who drives irresponsibly. You might recognize Smith from ‘Gossip Girl’ as Monet De Haan. The Lifetime movie also features Michael Michele as Martha, who is held responsible for the accident. The experienced actress is best known for her roles in ‘Dynasty‘ as Dominique Deveraux and ‘Queen Sugar‘ as Darlene. Other cast members include David Shae (Tim), Ethan McDowell (Coach Roberts), Vonii Bristow (Zach), and Chantal Jean-Pierre (Robin Summers).

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s If I Can’t Have You Filmed? Who is in the Cast?