Where Was Lifetime’s Girl in the Closet Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

A part of Lifetime’s ‘Ripped From the Headlines’ and inspired by true events, ‘Girl in the Closet’ is a thriller drama movie helmed by Jaira Thomas that follows Cameron, a 10-year-old girl whose mother Patricia suffers an aneurysm, after which she gets adopted by her Aunt Mia, a former convicted murderer. As she settles into her new home, Cameron starts hearing voices from the basement which previously held innocent victims of her aunt.

Sooner rather than later, Cameron gets locked in the basement herself and remains there for a decade or so while Patricia desperately looks for her daughter, with little to no help from the authorities. With no food, no water, and no social interaction, it is just Cameron’s faith that gives her the strength to keep going and keep hoping that someone would find her. The dark visuals complement the sinister themes, such as murder and kidnapping, that are prevalent in the thriller movie. What adds more to it is the setting of Aunt Mia’s suburban house which holds a dark secret, just like her past. Thus, we don’t blame you for being curious to learn where ‘Girl in the Closet’ was actually shot. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information about the same!

Girl in the Closet Filming Locations

‘Girl in the Closet’ was seemingly filmed in Georgia, specifically in Atlanta. The principal photography for the thriller film reportedly began in early December 2022 and wrapped up within the same month. Instead of keeping you waiting for longer, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the specific sites of the Lifetime movie!

Atlanta, Georgia

The production team of ‘Girl in the Closet’ supposedly set up camp in and around Atlanta. The city is known for its unique landscape, including lush greenery, rolling hills, and the densest urban tree coverage of any major US city, which you might spot in the few aerial shots included in the film.

During the production schedule, the cast and crew were seemingly spotted utilizing the facilities of one of the major film studios in Atlanta. From what we can gather, they constructed most parts of the interior of Aunt Mia’s house, including the basement where Cameron is kept for ten years, on an elaborate sound stage of the film studio. As for the exterior scenes, they were possibly taped across the capital against the backdrop of different streets.

Atlanta and its surrounding areas are home to several film studios that are popular among filmmakers. Some of them are Tyler Perry Studios, Areu Bros. Studios, Trillith Studios, Blackhall Studios, Third Rail Studios, and EUE/Screen Gems Studios. Over the years, the city’s locales have been featured in many productions, including ‘Prisoners,’ ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Flight,’ ‘The Staircase,’ and ‘Ozark.’

Girl in the Closet Cast

While Tami Roman portrays Aunt Mia who keeps Cameron hostage in her basement, Remy Ma essays the role of Patricia, Cameron’s mother who searches for her daughter desperately, in the Lifetime movie. Apart from featuring as a host in various MTV shows, she has also bagged regular and lead roles in various independent movies and TV shows, which is why she may seem like a familiar face to many of you. She features in ‘Hair Show,’ ‘MacArthur Park,’ ‘The Last Stand,’ ‘Something Like a Business,’ ‘Summerland,’ ‘Sex, Love & Secrets,’ and ‘Moonlight.’

As for Remy Ma, she is an actress as well as a composer but you might recognize her for her starring roles in movies like ‘Hustlers,’ ‘Take the Lead,’ and ‘ The Week of.’ Besides these two protagonists, the movie includes numerous other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles. They are Daijah Peters (Teen Cameron), Danielle LaRoach (Nancy), Stevie Baggs Jr. (Chris), Teisha Speight (Joanne), and Jason Jamal Ligon (Harland). Furthermore, David Gunston features as a street goon, Willie Raysor as a pastor, and Yvonne YF Chan as a panel member, in the Lifetime film!

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Girl in the Closet Based on a True Story?