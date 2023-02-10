Where Was Lifetime’s Spinning Out of Control Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Doug Campbell, Lifetime’s ‘Spinning Out of Control’ is a thriller movie that delves into the concept of borderline obsession with a person and crazy fan behavior. The film centers on Natalie Clark, who rides her free stationary bicycle every day with the help of her attractive and motivational virtual teacher Leah Sterling after winning a contest. Natalie develops feelings for Leah and makes an effort to get to know the fitness star in person.

After Leah takes a break from virtual training to concentrate on her personal life, Natalie hatches a cunning scheme to get rid of everyone in Leah’s life so that she may be Natalie’s personal trainer and best friend forever. While the Lifetime movie’s thrilling narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats, the exciting locations that appear throughout keep one guessing about the actual filming sites of ‘Spinning Out of Control.’ If you are having trouble finding that out, allow us to fill you in on all the details.

Spinning Out of Control Filming Locations

‘Spinning Out of Control’ was filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles. The principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in July 2022 and wrapped up within the same month. Situated in the Western United States, California is the most populous state in the nation and is known for its diverse landscape, which favors the production of different projects. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites where the Lifetime movie was shot!

Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Spinning Out of Control’ were lensed in and around Los Angeles, California’s largest city and the second most populous city in the nation. The cast and crew supposedly set up camp in different sites around the city to get suitable backdrops for the movie. The cast reportedly became close during filming, and per photos shared by them, fans can see the cast members enjoying their time on set.

Located in Southern California, Los Angeles is known for its posh neighborhoods, gorgeous sandy beaches, modern architecture, ties to the entertainment industry, and sprawling downtown. The City of Angels is also home to several tourist attractions, such as the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Venice Canal Historic District, the Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Hollywood Bowl. Moreover, Los Angeles has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years, such as ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Hocus Pocus,’ and ‘House of the Dragon.’

Spinning Out of Control Cast

Kelcie Stranahan essays the role of Natalie, the obsessive fan in the film. You might recognize her from her performances in productions like ‘Runaways,’ ‘Black Box,’ ‘Designed for Death,’ ‘The Stalker Club,’ and others. On the other hand, Ria Ridley portrays Leah, the fitness mogul. She might seem like a familiar face as she appears in several movies and shows like ‘Secrets in the Building,’ ‘A Day in the Life of a Serial Killer,’ and ‘The Cost of Living.’

Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the thriller film are Sharlene Radlein as Vanessa, Sam Boxleitner as Tom, L.A. Williams as Detective Carluccio, Jade Patteri as Rachel, Mia King as Amy Tan, Cj Hammond as Trainer Mike, Emily Coupe as Janet, Logan Roberts as Frank, Demitra Pace as Haley, and Tameka Cruel as Sheri Jackson.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Hall Pass Nightmare Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed?