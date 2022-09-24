Is Lifetime’s Hall Pass Nightmare Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Marla Sokoloff, Lifetime’s ‘Hall Pass Nightmare’ is a thriller film that follows Carrie Palmer, who has been married to Justin Palmer for more than a decade. One evening, when she and her girlfriends fill their system with a little too much wine, they make her reveal who her hall pass would be. Upon much pressing, Carrie tells them that she has had a crush on the famous rocker named Dante Jones for years but would never cheat on her husband.

However, during a business trip to Vegas, Carrie crosses paths with Dante himself, turning her world upside down as he becomes obsessed with her. Now, she must keep this affair a secret from her friends and Justin, but Dante’s profound obsession and stalking not only makes it hard to hide but also becomes way too consuming for her to deal with. While the seemingly realistic narrative makes the viewers question its authenticity, the eerie locations seen throughout the Lifetime movie enhance its quality and keep the viewers wondering about the actual filming sites. So, if you wish to learn all about them, allow us to enlighten you!

Is Hall Pass Nightmare a True Story?

No, ‘Hall Pass Nightmare’ is not based on a true story. The interesting and thrilling screenplay can seemingly be credited to the creative mind and excellent writing of the director, Marla Sokoloff herself. She apparently used her significant amount of experience as an actress in front of the camera and decided to put it to good use by being behind the camera and coming up with a seemingly realistic yet intriguing screenplay for the Lifetime thriller.

Some of you might wonder if it is rooted in reality because the subjects explored in the movie have been touched upon in several other films and TV series over the years. One of the most suitable examples has to be that of ‘You.’ Although the essence of the premise of the two is quite different, you will find several similarities in their characters and themes.

The character of Joe Goldberg in ‘You’ shares plenty of similar traits with Dante from ‘Hall Pass Nightmare.’ Much like Dante, Joe becomes severely obsessed with his love interests, so much so that he starts stalking them and makes their life a living nightmare. Moreover, the sexual intimacy that Joe and his lovers share is somewhat similar to Dante and Carrie’s. Thus, even though the narrative of ‘Hall Pass Nightmare’ seems realistic enough, it doesn’t change the fact that it is a work of fiction and not rooted in reality.

Hall Pass Nightmare Filming Locations

‘Hall Pass Nightmare’ was filmed entirely in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the Lifetime thriller commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up within a month, in June of the same year. So, without much ado, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Los Angeles County, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Hall Pass Nightmare’ were lensed across Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. In particular, the filming unit utilized the locales in and around the Hollywood neighborhood to tape a majority of the scenes for the film. Moreover, during the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted recording a few sequences in the city of Glendale.

Located in Southern California, Los Angeles County is frequented by many filmmakers for shooting purposes, year in and year out. Apart from ‘Hall Pass Nightmare,’ it has served as a prominent production location for several movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘Memento,’ ‘The Social Network,’ ‘Teen Wolf,’ and ‘Bosch.’

Hall Pass Nightmare Cast

Andrea Bowen essays the role of Carrie Palmer in the Lifetime movie. You may recognize her from other filming projects that she has been involved in, including ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘Eye of the Dolphin,’ ‘G.B.F.,’ ‘Girl, Positive,’ ‘The Closer,’ ‘Ghost Whisperer,’ ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ and ‘Scandal.’ On the other hand, Matt Magnusson portrays Dante Jones in the thriller. He is known for featuring in ‘The Dark Tapes’ and ‘American Girl.’

Other cast members who play important roles in the film are Gib Gerard (Justin Palmer), April Nelson (Lexi), Kacy Owens (Brenda), Alan Pietruszewski (Quinn), Maya Goodwin (Detective Lee), Jane Papageorge (Marilyn), and Ryan Sturz (Andrew). Moreover, Andrew Sikking (Boss), Nanda Ziegler (Fan), Anne Stedman (Clerk), Katie Amanda Keane (Katie), and Ciarra Carter (Beth), feature in the Lifetime film as well.

