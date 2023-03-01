Where Was Lifetime’s The Pregnancy Pact Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

The news of several teenage pregnancies in Gloucester, Massachusetts, leads Sidney Bloom, an Internet blog reporter, back to her hometown to investigate this uncanny occurrence. As she digs deeper, Sidney learns about a high school teenage pact that brainwashed multiple young girls into conceiving a child at a young age. As she attempts to resolve the problem and unveil the truth, the conservative community gives her a hard time by not cooperating or believing in the naked truth.

Lifetime‘s ‘The Pregnancy Pact,’ is a biographical drama movie is a Rosemary Rodriguez directorial that touches on the sensitive subject of teenage pregnancy and is somewhat based on a true story. If your inner movie connoisseur cannot resist learning about all the locations that increase the movie’s dramatic allure, then we’ve got you covered.

The Pregnancy Pact Filming Locations

Most of the movie was filmed in Louisiana, known for its Cajun and Creole cuisine, Mardi Gras celebrations, jazz, and American blues. The state has a diverse cultural heritage, and its economy heavily relies on the fishermen in the Gulf of Mexico. Some prominent cities and sites preferred for filming in Louisiana are Lake Charles, Baton Rogue, and Monroe. The filmmakers also used news footage from Gloucester, Massachusetts, where the original event occurred, for certain parts of the movie. So, here’s an in-detailed look at each city that served as a filming spot in the movie.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Many segments of the movie were lensed in New Orleans, famous for its Museum of Art,

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, Jean Lafitte National Historical Park, and Preserve and

Crescent Park. The city is a picturesque and near-perfect backdrop for visual storytelling with vibrant nightlife, colonial architecture, and distinctive music.

New Orleans lies in the state’s southeastern region, along the Mississippi River. Antoine’s Restaurant, The Audubon Zoo, The Superdome, and The Saint James AME Church are a few iconic movie locations in the city. Films with similar themes shot in New Orleans are ‘Black Bird,’ ‘Django Unchained,’ and ‘Lolita.’

Covington, Louisiana

The crew reportedly shot at the city of Covington, in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, which is situated on the forks of Tchefuncte River and Bogue Falaya. The city is also known as a film town, and a few of its filming places are Covington Presbyterian Church, Columbia Street Landing, and Jefferson Avenue. The filming site has played a significant part in cinema for the last 20 years by serving as a shooting place in over 30 films.

In ‘The Pregnant Plan,’ the clock tower of Tammany Trace, Covington Trailhead makes an appearance, which is located at 419 North New Hampshire Street. ‘The Highwaymen,’ ‘Capone,’ and ‘Eve’s Bayou’ are three other drama movies captured in this city.

The Pregnant Pact Cast

Thora Birch essays the role of Sidney Bloom in the movie, and you might know the actress from ‘Ghost World’ as Enid and ‘Hocus Pocus‘ as Dani. Madisen Beaty is an actress, director, and writer who portrays Sara Dougan; she is recognized for the role Bethany in ‘Seance‘ and Katie in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’ David Clayton Rogers plays Brady Leary, and his prominent roles are Steve in ‘Dark Ride’ and Darkness in ‘Skylight.’

Other cast members include Max Ehrich as Jesse Moretti, James McCaffrey (Michael Dougan), Camryn Manheim (Nurse Kim Daly), Nancy Travis (Lorraine Dougan), Michelle DeFraites (Karissa), Jenna Leigh Hall (Iris), Kelly Heye (Rose), Tim Powell (Principal Bachman), Alexandre Lemonier (John), Karen Beyer (Receptionist), Douglas M. Griffin (Roger Moretti), Libby Whittemore (Margeret), Ben Winchell (Troy), Kelcie Smith (Ashley) Jan Chategnier (Cathy), Natacha Itzel (Lisa), Jenna Hildebrand (Becca) Andrea Frankle (Danielle) Kym Jackson (Andrea Leary), Erin Frederic (Kathleen Kingsbury), and Isabella Wollfarth (Kaitlyn).

