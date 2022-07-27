Where Was Love & Basketball (2000) Filmed?

Written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, ‘Love & Basketball’ is a 2000 sports romantic drama movie that follows Quincy McCall and Monica Wright, both of whom are passionate about basketball. It is in 1981 when Monica moves in and becomes a next-door neighbor to Quincy at the age of 11. Since they both want the same thing — to play in the NBA — there is a constant competitive spirit between them, which makes their relationship a love-hate one.

However, their ambitions are not enough to get in the way of love as they both fall for each other over the years. Unfortunately, their different paths to stardom tend to threaten the love that they share. Apart from the sentimental and sports-related narrative, what might intrigue you is the use of some interesting locations throughout the movie. Well, if that’s the case, we have got you covered!

Love & Basketball Filming Locations

‘Love & Basketball’ was filmed in the United States of America and Spain, specifically in California, Georgia, and Barcelona. Most of the sequences were taped in locations where the story is set, which enhanced the quality of the narrative significantly. Before the production started, Sanaa Lathan had to train with a basketball coach for a couple of months as she did not have any prior basketball experience. Meanwhile, Niesha Butler was a star basketball player already, but she was paired with an acting coach to be fit to play her role in the movie. Now, let’s dive right into the specific locations that appear in the sports movie!

Los Angeles County, California

The production team of ‘Love & Basketball’ set up camp in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, to tape several pivotal sequences for the movie. The University of Southern California served as one of the major filming sites, along with the house at 3956 Kenway Avenue and the surrounding areas. Moreover, the cast and crew members shot a few portions in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood, the city of Inglewood, and the unincorporated area of Ladera Heights.

Atlanta, Georgia

Pivotal sequences for ‘Love & Basketball’ were also lensed in Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. To be specific, the filming unit utilized the facilities of the Tyler Perry Studios at 315 Deshler Street Southwest in Atlanta. The studio facility sprawls across 330 acres and consists of 12 state-of-the-art sound stages that have the features to meet all kinds of production requirements.

Barcelona, Spain

The scenes set in Barcelona, a city on the coast of northeastern Spain, were mostly taped on location in the Catalonian capital. Plaça d’Espanya (Plaza de España), one of Barcelona’s most important squares, served as one of the prominent production sites for the basketball-based movie. Apart from ‘Love & Basketball,’ several other movies and TV shows have been lensed in Barcelona, such as ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona,’ ‘The Machinist,’ and ‘Hanna.’

