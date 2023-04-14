Where Was Mafia Mamma Filmed?

Toni Collette stars in the action comedy movie, ‘Mafia Mamma,’ which is helmed by Catherine Hardwicke that follows a middle-aged writer named Kristin who has a lot going on in her life — her son leaving for college, a sexist boss, and an unfaithful husband. To add more to her plate, her estranged grandfather’s trusted advisor, Bianca, breaks the news of his demise to her and asks her to attend the funeral. Although Kristin hesitates at first, her friend Jenny advises that she should consider going because it might actually help start her healing process.

However, the peaceful funeral suddenly turns into a violent gunfight, and Kristin finds out that her grandfather’s dying wish was for her to take his place as the boss of the most powerful Mafia family after his passing away. Besides Toni Collette, the crime comedy film features other popular names in the Hollywood industry, including Monica Bellucci, Rob Huebel, Sophia Nomvete, and Giulio Corso. Almost all the action in the movie takes place against the picturesque backdrop of the Italian terrain while Kristin gets used to her new life as a Mafia boss in Calabria. If you are interested in finding out all about the filming sites of ‘Mafia Mamma,’ we have got you covered!

Mafia Mamma Filming Locations

‘Mafia Mamma’ was filmed in Italy and California, especially in the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital and Los Angeles. According to reports, the principal photography for the comedy movie commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up after a month or so, in June of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the film!

Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Mafia Mamma’ were lensed on location in the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, with the production team utilizing different sites across the area to find suitable backdrops for the movie. For instance, the capital city of Italy, Rome, features quite heavily throughout the movie as we get an exterior glimpse of the iconic Colosseum at Piazza del Colosseo, 1. Moreover, Kristin and Lorenzo are seen having a good time together in the city, including on the Roman bridge of Ponte Sant’Angelo, aka the Aelian Bridge or Pons Aelius.

As for the funeral scene, it was taped on location in and around Parrocchia Santo Stefano Protomartire at Via della Collegiata, 1, in the small town of Bracciano. The scene where Kristin discovers her grandfather’s last wish for her to assume the role of the Mafia boss was recorded in Torre in Pietra Castle at Piazza Torrimpietra, 2, in Torrimpietra. Given the numerous exterior scenes of the area included in the film, you are likely to spot some popular landmarks in the backdrop, such as the Galleria Borghese, the Capitoline Museums, the Forum Romanum, and the Pantheon, to name a few.

Los Angeles, California

Before Kristin travels to Italy for the funeral, there are various scenes set in the US, which were supposedly lensed in Los Angeles. The production team of ‘Mafia Mamma’ utilized different locales across the Californian city to tape some key portions against suitable backdrops. Over the years, Los Angeles has hosted the production of numerous films and TV projects. Some notable ones are ‘Murder Mystery,’ ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,’ ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘The Company You Keep,’ and ‘Beef.’

