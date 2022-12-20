Where Was Netflix’s A Not So Merry Christmas Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Mark Alazraki, Netflix’s ‘A Not So Merry Christmas’ (originally titled ‘Reviviendo la Navidad’) is a Mexican comedy-drama film that revolves around a grumpy man named Chuy who isn’t particularly a fan of Christmas. This year, his patience runs its course and he loses his temper in front of the guests. However, he wakes up the next day only to realize that it’s Christmas Eve yet again, thanks to the curse of a fairy.

The curse allows Chuy to only remember Christmas Eve and relive the holiday until he starts appreciating it without taking his familial relationships for granted. The heartwarming yet funny narrative is brought to life by the hilarious performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Mauricio Ochmann, Ana Brenda Contreras, Manu NNa, and José Sefami. Moreover, the repeating locations where Chuy spends his Christmas Eve over and over again make you wonder where the comedy film was shot. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

A Not So Merry Christmas Filming Locations

‘A Not So Merry Christmas’ was filmed entirely in Mexico, specifically in Mexico City. As per reports, the principal photography for the Christmas movie commenced in June 2022 and wrapped up after six weeks or so, in early August of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Mexico City, Mexico

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘A Not So Merry Christmas’ were lensed in and around Mexico City, the capital and largest city of Mexico, as well as the most populous city in North America. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly set up camp at various sites across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility that they utilized the facilities of a sound stage at one of the film studios in the city.

Situated in the Valley of Mexico, CDMX is considered Latin America’s one of the most important economic hubs as it is responsible for producing about 15% of the nation’s gross domestic product. Tourism plays a significant role in influencing Mexico City’s economy as millions of tourists visit the city every year. It is home to a number of attractions, including the Plaza de la Constitución, the Angel of Independence, the Castle of Chapultepec, the National Museum of Anthropology, and the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, to name a few.

Apart from tourists, Mexico City is frequented by many filmmakers for shooting purposes as well. As a matter of fact, the city’s locales have been featured in several filming projects over the years. Besides ‘A Not So Merry Christmas,’ the city has hosted the production of ‘Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,’ ‘The Christmas Chronicles,’ ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,’ and ‘The House of Flowers.’

Read More: Heart-Warming Christmas Movies