Where Was Netflix’s Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom Filmed?

The fifth installment in the ‘Asterix’ film series, Netflix’s ‘Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom’ is a French action-adventure comedy movie that revolves around two Gallic heroes and long-time best friends, Asterix and Obelix, who are called into action by Princess Fu Yi. Being the only daughter of the Chinese Emperor Han Xuandi, she escapes from the clutches of a rogue prince named Deng Tsin Qin and flees to Gaul. So, Asterix and Obelix travel all the way to Imperial China and do everything in their power to save the Empress and her land.

Originally titled ‘Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu,’ the live-action movie is helmed by Guillaume Canet, who portrays the titular character of Asterix as well. Apart from him, the movie consists of hilarious and action-packed performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Cassel, Marion Cotillard, Jason Chicandier, and Jonathan Cohen. Set somewhere around 50 BC, the adventure movie unfolds in the village of Gauls and China as the smooth transition of backdrops keeps things intriguing for the audience. Thus, if the interesting use of locations makes you wonder where ‘Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom’ was filmed, we have got you covered!

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom Filming Locations

‘Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom’ was filmed in France and Morocco, particularly in the regions of Île-de-France and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. Earlier, shooting for the film was supposed to take place in 2020 in China, but following the COVID-19 pandemic and certain political reasons, it got delayed for a year or so and relocated to France and Morocco.

Then, the principal photography for the action-adventure movie reportedly commenced in April 2021 and wrapped up after about 17 weeks of shooting in early August of the same year. As per reports, the film consists of more than 285 VFX shots and CG crowd effects for the battle scenes. Now, without much ado, let’s go back in time and find out all about the specific locations that feature in the Netflix movie!

Île-de-France, France

A majority of ‘Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom’ was lensed in the Île-de-France, a French region that is centered on the capital Paris and hence, also known as the Paris Region. The production team reportedly utilized the facilities of Studios Bry at 2 Avenue de l’Europe, in the commune of Bry-sur-Marne. The film studio is home to eight different sound stages spread across a surface area of 40,000 square meters, dressing and make-up rooms, storage rooms, and a vast backlot area, making it one of the largest studios in France. Moreover, Base aérienne 217 Brétigny-sur-Orge aka Brétigny-sur-Orge Air Base, served as a pivotal production location for the French movie as well.

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France

Several important scenes of ‘Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom’ were taped in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, which is situated in the southeast-central part of France. For instance, to record the battle scenes, the filming unit set up camp in Plateau du Guéry in the department of Puy-de-Dôme. In addition, various picturesque scenes are shot around the Puy de Sancy and the commune of Murat-le-Quaire.

Morocco

For shooting purposes, the director and his team also traveled to Morocco, a country situated in Northwestern Africa. Given its vast and diverse landscape, it makes for a suitable filming site for a movie like ‘Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom.’ Over the years, its locales have also been featured in numerous other film projects, including ‘The Way,’ ‘The Dictator,’ ‘Lawrence of Arabia,’ ‘Time Bandits,’ and ‘Men in Black: International.’

