Where Was Netflix’s I Used to Be Famous Filmed?

Adapted from the 2015 eponymous short film by Eddie Sternberg, Netflix’s ‘I Used to Be Famous’ is a British musical comedy-drama movie co-written and directed by Sternberg himself. The narrative revolves around Vince, who was a part of a famous boy band, but now his fame has faded, and he is alone and desperate to get a second shot to reignite his music career. He starts performing in the streets, hoping that someone of significance might listen to him. However, Vince’s unexpected encounter and impromptu jamming session with a gifted yet autistic drummer named Stevie sparks a friendly bond between the two misunderstood musicians.

With time, the duo forms a strong friendship and perform several gigs as a duo. The narrative tackles several intriguing themes, including the unexpectedness of a real friendship, temporary fame, and second opportunities, keeping the viewers hooked on the movie from the beginning to the end. Furthermore, the street scenes and the sites where the duo performs are all bound to boggle your mind about the actual filming sites of the Netflix movie. Well, allow us to fill you in on all the details and put your mind at ease!

I Used to Be Famous Filming Locations

‘I Used to Be Famous’ was filmed entirely in England, particularly in and around London. The principal photography for the Ed Skrein-starrer reportedly commenced in October 2021 and wrapped up in November of the same year. With the story based in England itself, it is no wonder why the filming unit decided to stick to the locations in England to shoot the movie. So, let us navigate you through all the specific locations where the duo of Vince and Stevie connect musically!

London, England

All the pivotal sequences for ‘I Used to Be Famous’ were lensed across London, the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom. From the looks of it, the production team of the British film traveled around the capital, seemingly including the district of southeast London, Peckham, to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops for the movie. Located on the River Thames in southeast England, London has a strong influence on a number of fields, including arts, entertainment, tourism, education, healthcare, commerce, finance, technology, and more.

London is also home to four World Heritage Sites — the combined Palace of Westminster, Westminster Abbey, and St. Margaret’s Church, Kew Gardens, the Tower of London, and the historical settlement in Greenwich. Other famous tourist attractions in the capital are Trafalgar Square, the London Eye, Buckingham Palace, the British Museum, and the National Gallery. Apart from ‘I Used to Be Famous,’ the city has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘I Came By,’ ‘The Batman,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘The Sandman.’

Read More: Best Movies About Music