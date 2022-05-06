Where was Netflix’s The Takedown Filmed?

A sequel to ‘On the Other Side of the Tracks,’ ‘The Takedown’ (originally titled ‘Loin du périph’) is a French comedy movie directed by Louis Leterrier. It revolves around two cops — Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) — who are reunited after many years. Despite their completely opposite styles, backgrounds, and careers, they have to team up once again for a new investigation. What appears to be just another drug deal turns out to be a high-level criminal case that comes with unexpected dangers.

The impressive action-packed sequences combined with humor make the intriguing storyline all the more enthralling. Other than that, the different places that appear in the film add much excitement and adventure to the experiences of Diakité and Monge. So, in case you are eager to find out about the locations that appear in the action film, you might be interested in what we have to share!

The Takedown Filming Locations

‘The Takedown’ was filmed in France, specifically in Paris and the former region of Rhône-Alpes. The principal photography for the French film reportedly commenced in March 2021. Here are all the details regarding the specific locations that form the scenic backdrops in the movie!

Paris, France

The production team of ‘The Takedown’ set up camp in Paris, the capital city of France. Popularly known as the City of Love, Paris serves as a prominent production location for several sequences. Situated in north-central France, the bustling city is and has been one of the major centers of commerce, diplomacy, fashion, finance, arts, gastronomy, and science in the world since the 17th century.

Home to the Eiffel Tower and several other historical architectures, Paris is frequented by many filmmakers to shoot different kinds of filming projects. Movies and TV shows, including ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Army of Thieves,’ ‘Emily in Paris,’ and ‘Killing Eve,’ have utilized the city’s picturesque setting to tape several pivotal sequences. Moreover, Omar Sy’s popular Netflix show ‘Lupin‘ is also lensed in Paris.

Rhône-Alpes, France

For filming purposes, the production team even traveled to Rhône-Alpes, which is now a part of the region called Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. The cast and crew utilized the area’s diverse landscape, including the cityscape and mountain ranges. Named after the river Rhône and the Alps mountain range, Rhône-Alpes was formerly an administrative region of France, bordering Switzerland and Italy. Lyon and the surrounding cities lend an unmatched urban vibe to the region, making it the second-largest metropolitan area in France, that is after Paris, of course.

Moreover, Rhône-Alpes is home to various lakes, such as Lac de Paladru, Lac d’Aiguebelette, Lac du Bourget, and Lac d’Annecy, to name a few. Apart from rivers, lakes, and the Alps, the region also features fields of lavender, vineyards, and olive groves. It is no wonder that it is a popular tourist spot and a prominent filming site. Over the years, several movies and TV shows have been lensed in Rhône-Alpes, including ‘Sibyl,’ ‘The Man in the Iron Mask,’ and ‘Army of Shadows.’

Read More: Best Buddy Cop Movies