Where Was OWN’s A Christmas Fumble Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Roger M. Bobb, OWN’s ‘A Christmas Fumble’ is a romantic comedy movie that follows an ambitious and competent crisis manager Nicole Barnes, nicknamed the Queen of crisis management, who has maintained a great record throughout her career. However, when she gets assigned the scandalous case of her ex-boyfriend and controversial ex-footballer, Jordan Davies, Nicole must live up to her name and handle the most complicated and difficult case of her career in the best way she can.

Despite Nicole’s best attempts to keep things strictly professional, inevitably, old feelings are renewed as she gets attracted to Jordan all over again. In the meanwhile, the two try to rebuild the latter’s spoilt image before Christmastime. A part of the ‘OWN For The Holiday’ lineup, the holiday movie touches upon several themes, including the side effects of stardom and the reignition of old feelings. These themes are enhanced by the brilliant performances of a talented ensemble cast, comprising Eva Marcille, Devale Ellis, Jenny Itwaru, and Monica Rodriguez Knox. At the same time, the use of different locations throughout the film is bound to make one wonder where ‘A Christmas Fumble’ was actually shot. If you are one such curious soul, here are all the details regarding the same!

A Christmas Fumble Filming Locations

‘A Christmas Fumble’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, mainly in Ottawa. As per reports, the principal photography for the romantic film commenced in early July 2022 and wrapped up within the same month. Situated in Central Canada, Ontario is the most populous and the second-largest province in the nation. Given its vast and diverse landscapes, Ontario makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘A Christmas Fumble.’ Now, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that appear in the OWN movie!

Ottawa, Ontario

All the pivotal sequences for ‘A Christmas Fumble’ were lensed in and around Ottawa, the capital city of Canada. According to reports, the production team set up camp at various sites across the city, including Sparks Street and Queen Street, to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted recording some key portions for the film in and around ByWard Market at 55 ByWard Market Square and The Albion Rooms – Craft Cocktails & Farm-to-Table Food at 33 Nicholas Street, both in Ottawa.

In addition, the neighborhood of Centertown, which is located in Somerset Ward, served as another important production location for the romantic movie. Situated at the confluence of the Ottawa and Rideau Rivers, Ottawa is home to many key buildings, foreign embassies, institutions of Canada’s government, and organizations, making it the political center of the nation. With millions of tourists visiting the city, tourism is one of the major contributing factors to Ottawa’s economy. It consists of several landmarks and museums, such as the Château Laurier, the former Ottawa Teachers’ College, Confederation Square, the Canada Science and Technology Museum, the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, and the National Gallery of Canada, to name a few.

Apart from tourists, Ottawa is frequented by several filmmakers every once in a while for filming purposes. Over the years, the capital has hosted the production of a variety of filming projects. Besides ‘A Christmas Fumble,’ the O-town’s locales have been featured in ‘Hotel for the Holidays,’ ‘Royally Wrapped for Christmas,’ ‘The Christmas Setup,’ and ‘Too Young to Marry.’

A Christmas Fumble Cast Details

Eva Marcille plays the lead role of Nicole in the film. She is known for her roles in tv shows like ‘The Young and the Restless,’ and ‘House of Payne.’ Opposite her is Devale Ellis, who is playing the role of Jordan Davies, an ex-footballer. Apart from the two leads, we have several important supporting characters in the film. Jenny Itwaru plays Lacey Jones; Monica Rodriguez Knox plays Dawn; Lory Mpiana plays Carla; and Jonathan Nathaniel essays the role of Keith Davies.

