Where Was R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Filmed?

A sequel to Robert Schwentke’s 2013 directorial ‘R.I.P.D.,’ ‘R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned’ is a Western action comedy movie co-written and directed by Paul Leyden. Set in 1876, the narrative follows Sheriff Roy Pulsipher, who dies during a shoot-out with an outlaw gang but is contacted and recruited by the Rest In Peace Department (R.I.P.D.). Resurrected and given another shot at life on earth, he must not stay fixated on avenging his murder at the hands of the notorious outlaw gang as a gateway to hell is opened in Red Creek.

Pulsipher’s primary mission is to save the world from the gateway that threatens not just the people of the mining town but the entire humankind. The fantasy-filled theme and action-packed and comedic sequences make for an entertaining watch. Meanwhile, the 19th-century setting and the futuristic backdrop of the R.I.P.D. will likely make you wonder where ‘R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned’ was shot. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Filming Locations

‘R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned’ was filmed entirely in Hungary, specifically in Budapest. Per reports, the principal photography for the action comedy movie commenced in late August 2021 and wrapped up in early October of the same year. Located in Central Europe, Hungary is a landlocked country considered a middle power in international affairs, thanks to its cultural and economic influence. Now, without much ado, let’s dive right into all the specific sites that appear in the Jeffrey Donovan-starrer!

Budapest, Hungary

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned’ were lensed in and around Budapest, Hungary’s capital and most populous city. From the looks of it, the cast and crew seemingly set up camp at various sites across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. In particular, they utilized the locales of Pilisborosjenő, a village in Hungary’s Pest County, just north of Budapest. Teve-szikla in Pilisborosjenő served as the primary filming site for the Western movie.

Situated at the center of the Carpathian Basin, Budapest has significant strength in several sectors, including art, media, fashion, entertainment, education, commerce, finance, and research. With millions of international tourists visiting the city yearly, the Heart of Europe is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe. Budapest is home to several tourist attractions, such as Saint Stephen’s Basilica, the Aquincum Museum, the Nagytétény Castle Museum, the Millenary Monument, the Museum of Fine Arts, and the Budapest Hall of Art.

Apart from tourists, several filmmakers scout the Hungarian city for shooting purposes, thanks to its well-maintained pre-war cityscape. Over the years, Budapest has hosted the production of numerous kinds of movies and TV shows. Some notable ones are ‘Blade of the 47 Ronin,’ ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,’ ‘Shadow and Bone,’ and ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.’

Read More: Best Western Movies