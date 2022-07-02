Where Was The Princess (2022) Filmed?

Directed by Le-Van Kiet, Hulu’s ‘The Princess’ is an action comedy movie that revolves around a headstrong princess who refuses to marry a sociopath. For her disobedience, the princess is then kidnapped and locked away in a secluded tower of her father’s castle. As her crooked and vengeful suitor has his eyes on the throne that her father sits on, it is upon the trapped princess to come to the rescue of her family and save her kingdom.

The fantasy film is made more enthralling by the stellar performances from a talented cast ensemble, comprising Joey King, Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, and Veronica Ngo. Moreover, the action-packed sequences that take place in the ancient castle make the viewers wonder about the actual production site utilized for the movie. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to share all the information we have gathered about the same!

The Princess Filming Locations

‘The Princess’ was entirely filmed in Bulgaria, specifically in and around Sofia. The principal photography for the action comedy film commenced in August 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in September of the same year. Officially known as the Republic of Bulgaria, the Balkan nation is a developing country located in Southeastern Europe. The presence of several ancient and medieval architecture in its landscape makes it an ideal site for filming ‘The Princess.’ Now, let’s traverse the specific locations where the princess is trapped and fights to protect her family and kingdom!

Sofia, Bulgaria

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Princess’ were lensed in Sofia, the capital and largest city of Bulgaria. Apart from traveling across the city to get several exterior shots for the film, the production team of the dark fantasy film set up camp in the Nu Boyana Film Studios. Located at 84 Kumata Street in Cinema Center Boyana, the expansive studio comprises 10 fully equipped sound stages along with a modern water tank, which was used for the underwater scenes in the film.

Moreover, Nu Boyana Film Studios is home to various backlot standing sets situated in the foothills of the Vitosha mountain. These sets are well-equipped and can meet any production requirements as any kind of film, from period drama to science fiction, can entirely be shot in the studio.

When it comes to the stunts and action sequences in the movie, the director Le-Van Kiet revealed, in a June 2022 interview, that Joey King was involved in almost every other stunt in the film. He added that she had learned all the style and skills required for the action scenes in the film. However, King was humble enough to give credit to her two main stunt doubles, Kiet and Veronica, and the entire stunt team, who encouraged her every step of the way.

Sofia is known to be an area of human habitation for many centuries, dating back to at least 7000 BC. Due to its rich historic culture and other features, the city is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Bulgaria. Besides that, Sofia is frequented by many filmmakers for different kinds of filming projects. Movies and TV shows like ‘Angel Has Fallen,’ ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard,’ ‘Hitman,’ ‘Into the Night,’ and ‘Crossing Lines’ have been taped in the city.

