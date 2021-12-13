Where Was The Shack Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by William Paul Young, Stuart Hazeldine’s Christian film ‘The Shack’ follows Mackenzie “Mack” Phillips, whose life hits an unbearable tragedy when his daughter becomes the victim of a serial killer. As Mack navigates his life through grief, he encounters God, Jesus, and Holy Spirit, who helps him overcome his suffering. Mack’s moving drama unfolds in the backdrop of ethereal sites that assuredly catches the eyes of the audience. If you are curious to know where these sites are located, we have got the answers for you. Let’s take a look!

The Shack Filming Locations

‘The Shack’ was filmed in British Columbia, Oregon, and Chicago. An establishing shot of Mount Baker in Washington state is also used in the film. The principal photography of the film commenced on June 8, 2015, and went on till July 29, 2015. Now, let’s take a detailed look at the specific locations.

Cultus Lake, British Columbia

Cultus Lake is a lake and associated community in the Fraser Valley region of British Columbia. The filming of ‘The Shack’ took place in Cultus Lake Provincial Park. Situated by the freshwater lake, the park offers spectacular views of forest-clad mountains that surround the area. The filming also took place at Sunnyside campground, a popular destination by the lake. The campground offers camping and tenting at the lakefront.

Squamish, British Columbia

Squamish is a picturesque community in the province of British Columbia. The filming in Squamish took place at Stawamus Chief Park, which includes massive granite cliffs that stand at the southern entrance to Squamish. The park is a major hiking destination in the province, offering captivating views of Howe Sound and surrounding mountains. The luxuriant woods in and around the park feature strikingly in the film. The park is also the home of one of the largest granite monoliths in the world.

Mission, British Columbia

The city of Mission, located in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia also apparently serves as one of the locations of the film. Situated on the north bank of pleasing Fraser River, the city is the home of Sayres Lake, where filming reportedly took place. The lake and the adjoining forested campsite are some of the major vacation spots in the province. The woods and the lakefront offer an incredibly calming experience to the tourists.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Located in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, Vancouver is one of the major entertainment production hubs in Canada. The suburbs of Vancouver serve as a major location of the film. Renowned as “Hollywood North,” the city is the home of various film and television production studios. The stylish urban core and the enchanting nature spots in and around the city make it a pivotal filming location in the region. ‘Lost in Space,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ and ‘Riverdale’ are some of the famed productions filmed in Vancouver.

Oregon

The waterfall scenes in the film were filmed at Multnomah Falls, located on Multnomah Creek in the Columbia River Gorge. Situated in Multnomah County, the breathtaking fall is the tallest waterfall in the state of Oregon. The viewing bridge that offers iconic views of the waterfall was developed by Simon Benson in the early 20th century. The filming in Oregon also took place at Wallowa Lake State Park, situated at the southern shore of Wallowa Lake in Wallowa County. The park offers arresting views of the peaks of the Wallowa mountains that surround the glacial lake.

Chicago, Illinois

Some of the woods and campsites that feature in the film are located in Chicago. The most populous city in the state of Illinois, Chicago is located on the shores of Lake Michigan. An international hub of arts and culture, the city is renowned for its rich musical history and scenic lakes. The city serves as a filming location for popular productions like ‘Ozark,’ ‘Fargo,’ and ‘The Dark Knight.’

