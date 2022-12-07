Who is Liliana in Chicago Med? Who Plays Her? Is She Singer in Real Life?

Daniel Charles’ personal life is the foundation of several captivating storylines of NBC’s medical series ‘Chicago Med.’ Whether it be his legal battle with his ex-wife Susan for the custody of their daughter Anna Charles or his re-marriage to Caroline “CeCe” Charles, storylines that revolve around the appealing psychiatrist have always succeeded in moving the viewers. In the ninth episode of the show, Daniel meets Liliana Wapniarski, a singer who sings an enchanting Polish song at a bar with Daniel in the audience. Since the new character plays a major role in the episode’s narrative, we have found out everything you need to know about the character and the performer who plays her. Well, let us share our findings! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Liliana?

The eighth season of the show revolves around Daniel Charles’ attempts to steady the ship that is his personal life. He meets several therapists but he doesn’t find one that is suitable for him. Relationship-wise, he doesn’t date anyone either. In the ninth episode of the eighth season, Daniel spends an evening at a bar alone, enjoying a performance by a singer. Captivated by the performance, he introduces himself to the singer, who reveals that her name is Liliana. Daniel tells her that she seems so familiar, only for Liliana to reply that she is a cleaner who works at Gaffney. Daniel must have seen her while she was cleaning his office.

After the encounter, Daniel fails to forget Liliana. He starts to consider dating her but gets worried due to the fact that he is her superior. Daniel doesn’t want Liliana to feel that she is obliged to go out with him only because he is in a superior position. His concern regarding the existing power dynamics between them makes him reconsider his decision. Still, Daniel asks Liliana out on a date and she accepts. In the upcoming episodes of the show, we may see them nurturing an intriguing and enchanting togetherness. After four wives, Daniel is again giving himself a chance at a relationship and Liliana’s heartening nature indicates that the psychiatrist will have an appealing time with her.

Who Plays Liliana in Real Life? Is She a Singer in Real Life?

Alet Taylor plays Liliana Wapniarski in ‘Chicago Med.’ Her earliest acting performances include Linda in ‘The First Family’ and Jenny in ‘San Andreas Quake.’ She appears in a guest capacity in FOX’s superhero series ‘Gotham.’ Alet plays Liza Johnson in ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ Sasha in ‘The Path,’ Rose in ‘Bushwick Beats,’ Travis’ mother in ‘Hunters,’ etc. Another remarkable performance of Alet comes in ‘The Sinner’ as Laurie Farnham. The actress also appears in famed shows like ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Invasion,’ and ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters.’

Alet, like her ‘Chicago Med’ character Liliana, is a singer in real life. She was a part of several musical productions, including ‘Guys and Dolls’ as Miss Adelaide, ‘The Producers’ as Hold Me/Touch Me and Lick Me/Bite Me in an earlier production, ‘The Brain From Planet X’ as Yanni the Alien, etc. Her other credits include the productions of ‘Tip-Toes,’ ‘Louisiana Purchase,’ ‘Li’l Abner,’ ‘One Touch of Venus,’ ‘Sweet Adeline,’ ‘The Boys from Syracuse,’ etc. In addition, she had also served as a soloist on several albums produced by Varese Sarabande, including ‘Sondheim At The Movies’ and ‘Lost in Boston.’

Read More: Is Steven Weber’s Dean Archer Leaving Chicago Med?