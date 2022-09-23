Who Plays Leanne in A Jazzman’s Blues? What is Solea Pfeiffer’s Ethnicty?

Netflix’s period romance film ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ follows Horace John Boyd AKA Bayou, a Black boy who falls in love with Leanne Harper, who passes as a White girl. After their unforeseen separation, Bayou and Leanne meet again as she moves to her husband John’s house. Still, the star-crossed lovers try their best to reunite despite the obstacles they face due to the racist community around them. Leanne’s determination to build a life with Bayou even after his escape from Hopewell County is admirable. Naturally, the viewers’ attention must have turned to the actress who plays the character. If you want to know more about her, you are at the right place!

Who Plays Leanne in A Jazzman’s Blues?

Solea Pfeiffer, known for her performance as Eliza Hamilton in ‘Hamilton’ during the musical’s “First U.S. tour” of 2017, plays Leanne in ‘A Jazzman’s Blues.’ Pfeiffer graduated from the University of Michigan with a BFA degree and then attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. After performing in several middle and high school productions, Pfeiffer was selected by Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Gustavo Dudamel to perform as Maria in the 2016 production of ‘West Side Story’ at the age of 21. The production was performed at Hollywood Bowl.

Pfeiffer’s other theatre credits include ‘Sunday in the Park with George,’ ‘Almost Famous,’ ‘The Light in the Piazza,’ and New York City Center’s ‘Evita.’ Over the years, she has performed at renowned venues like New York City Center, The Old Globe, Civic Opera House, and Signature Theatre. Pfeiffer also appears in HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ ABC’s ‘Scandal,’ Paramount+’s ‘The Good Fight,’ and ‘Indoor Boys.’

The screenplay of the film attracted Pfeiffer to ‘A Jazzman’s Blues.’ “When I read the script, I couldn’t put it down. My favorite thing is that every single character has an effect on every single character. That was really exciting,” Pfeiffer told TheWrap. As far as director Tyler Perry is concerned, Pfeiffer, along with her co-star Joshua Boone, was essential for the production of the film. “Finding them [Pfeiffer and Boone] was pivotal in me wanting to do the film,” Perry told Krista Smith for Netflix’s ‘Skip Intro.’ “I was looking for somebody who could carry it, and also understood it,” he added.

What is Solea Pfeiffer’s Ethnicity?

In the film, Leanne passes a White girl since her mother Ethel worries that the truth concerning her real race will infuriate John and his White family. In light of the same, the viewers must be curious about Pfeiffer’s ethnicity. Although the actress grew up in Seattle, Washington, she was born in Zimbabwe to two anthropologists. Her ethnicity is mixed as well. “I am mixed. My dad is as white-German-Scottish as you can get. My mom identifies as African American, but she was adopted and so she is not entirely sure of her lineage,” Pfeiffer told Los Angeles Times.

Pfeiffer also talked about the need for inclusivity in the industry concerning varied ethnicities. “It is interesting to be a mixed person in this industry right now because there is a big push, and a necessary push, for both diversity and authenticity in casting,” she added to Los Angeles Times.

