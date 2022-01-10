Why Did Fezco Beat Up Nate? Is Nate Dead or Alive in Euphoria?

‘Euphoria‘ returns with its much-anticipated second season and gives viewers another look into the sex-addled and drug-riddled lives of teenagers from East Highland High School. In the second season premiere, all our favorite characters from Jules to Rue gather at a New Year’s party and have their own merry time. However, the spirit of the party dies when two adversaries unexpectedly come face to face. If you are shocked by the fight between Fezco and Nate, you must be wondering about Nate’s fate in its aftermath. Here’s everything you need to know about Fezco’s attack and its implications on Nate. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Why Did Fezco Attack Nate?

Fezco is the drug dealer friend of Rue, who runs his own operation with his little brother, Ashtray. In the first season, Rue figures out that Nate is the reason for Jules’ distant behavior, assuming Nate is blackmailing Jules. Rue asks Fezco to threaten Nate and intimidate him into staying away from Rue and her friends. Fezco does precisely that, but his plan backfires after Nate informs the police of Fezco’s drug operations. Fezco threatens to kill Nate the next time their paths cross.

Nate’s actions land Fezco in trouble as he must now pay the price for the drugs he was forced to flush down the drain. In the end, Fezco finds a way to pay back his supplier, Mouse, and emerges out of the conflict unscathed. However, Fezco is not one to forget and forgive easily, meaning Nate is still in his bad books. Therefore, there is tension in the air when Fezco and Nate see each other across the room at the New Year’s party in the season 2 premiere. After the count down, Fezco approaches Nate. In a surprising turn of events, he offers Nate a drink, hinting at a desire to bury the hatchet between them. As soon as Nate falls for the trick, Fezco hits Nate in the head with a glass bottle. Thus, Fezco’s attack on Nate stems from his desire for revenge on the man who narced on him.

Is Nate Dead?

After Fezco breaks a bottle on Nate’s head, he continues to beat up the teenager. Fezco pins Nate to the ground and punches him until Mckay intervenes. Fezco gives Nate the beating of his life and leaves him bloody as a pulp. Nate has a grave cut that stretches down from his forehead to cheeks. He is bleeding a lot and is seriously injured. McKay and the others carry Nate’s body out as he cannot stand up. However, he does not appear to have passed out. Therefore, Nate isn’t dead, at least not when we see him for the last time.

Nate is one of the main characters of the series, and actor Jacob Elordi (‘The Kissing Booth‘) is a series regular. Therefore, killing off a major character in the season premiere would be anti-climatic as there’s still a lot left to explore about Nate. Nate’s relationship with Maddy, his recent hookup with Cassie, psychological issues stemming from his father’s behavior and sexuality are all compelling plot threads viewers wish to see explored further. Therefore, it is unlikely that we have seen the last of Nate. Moreover, Nate’s recent brush with death could help him set things in perspective, or his anger issues could spiral out of control. Hence, viewers should brace themselves to seeing a more menacing Nate in the upcoming episodes.

