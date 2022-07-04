Will Lil Murda and Big Teak End Up Together in P-Valley? Theories

The second season of Starz’s drama series ‘P-Valley’ follows Lil Murda’s emergence as an acclaimed rapper. He begins his “Dirty Dozen” tour with Keyshawn/Miss Mississippi, receiving acclaim from clubs after clubs. Big Teak, who gets released from prison on parole and one of the members of Lil Murda’s gang the Hurt Village Hustlas, accompanies his friend on his tour. During the journey from one venue to the other, Big Teak and Lil Murda end up having sex. The incident also reveals that they were together before the former’s imprisonment. Intrigued by their companionship, we have taken a look at the prospects of their reunion. Let us share our thoughts! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Lil Murda and Big Teak End Up Together?

After several years, Big Teak and Lil Murda reconnect after the former’s release from prison on parole. In the fourth episode of season 2, Big Teak gets concerned about police brutality and the growing rate of Black victims. Lil Murda comforts him and they eventually have sex. However, the next day morning, Big Teak confronts Lil Murda about Uncle Clifford upon seeing a postcard the rapper had written for the latter. Big Teak gets furious and asks Lil Murda why he hadn’t written one for him while he was in prison, displaying his feelings for the rapper.

Even though Big Teak still loves Lil Murda and expects the latter to nurture the same for him, the rapper had moved on from their romantic relationship. “Big Teak and Lil Murda absolutely have found themselves in a very complex situation. From the time Big Teak gets out, Lil Murda is figuring out how he’s gonna explain to him that he’s moved on,” J. Alphonse Nicholson, who portrays Lil Murda, told Vulture about how the rapper doesn’t reciprocate Big Teak’s feelings. Lil Murda’s relationship with Uncle Clifford has separated the rapper from Big Teak for good.

“I think Lil Murda is in love with Uncle Clifford, and he wants to continue to find himself with her and explore that relationship,” Nicholson added. Even though the rapper and Clifford aren’t together at the moment, the feelings they nurture for one another are expected to lead them eventually to one another. In an interview given to EW, Nicholson made it clear that Big Teak is the right person at the wrong time for Lil Murda, despite the feelings the rapper has for his companion. Thus, Lil Murda and Big Teak most likely will not end up together.

In the upcoming episodes, we can expect Lil Murda to accept Uncle Clifford as his partner in front of the world, validating their relationship as she wants. However, the prospects of Lil Murda’s possible reunion with Clifford do not necessarily mean that Big Teak will step away from the rapper’s life. “Even when Big Teak is not in the room, he’s in the room,” revealed creator Katori Hall in the EW interview. According to Nicholson, as per the same Vulture interview, Lil Murda “realizes the friendship and the brotherhood that he has with Teak and knows the relief that Teak needs and then also probably the relief that Lil Murda needs for himself,” indicating how the rapper and Big Teak are still connected.

Even though Lil Murda and Big Teak most likely will not get back together, their companionship may remain unaffected. We can expect to see Big Teak continuing to step up to protect the rapper as he did in the past irrespective of the latter’s relationship with Clifford. Hall also revealed to EW that Lil Murda’s “reconnection with Big Teak completely changes his approach to his art,” indicating Big Teak’s influence on his “friend.”

