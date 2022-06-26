P-Valley Season 2 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

The fourth episode of Starz’s drama series ‘P-Valley’ season 2, titled ‘Demethrius,’ follows the unforeseen developments that threaten the running of The Pynk amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Lil Murda and Keyshawn continue their Dirty Dozen tour while a tragic occurrence shakes the country. Andre Watkins’s life takes a turn when he comes to know about the secrets of his wife Britney Watkins. Corbin Kyle meets Hailey AKA Autumn Night concerning the possible sale of the strip club. The episode ends with developments that may affect the future of Chucalissa severely and let us decode the same for you! SPOILERS AHEAD.

P-Valley Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

‘Demethrius’ begins with a Chucalissa health official spending time at The Pynk. When a stripper sneezes, the official gets startled and announces the shut down of the strip club for not following the pandemic guidelines. Corbin meets Hailey and offers an upgraded offer of $1 million for The Pynk but the latter makes it clear that she wants what she demands to sell the establishment to him. Pastor Patrice Woodbine retaliates against Wayne Kyle by running against him for mayor. Andre visits Britney in Atlanta, only to encounter her having sex with her colleague. He returns to Chucalissa after fighting with her.

Mercedes Woodbine gets a text from Coach for a meetup. She arrives at his apartment and meets Farrah Haynes. The latter tells Mercedes that she texted him. The two of them end up sharing intimacy. The murder of a Black person incites protests and riots in several parts of the country, affecting Lil Murda’s tour. Diamond and several other dancers at The Pynk help Uncle Clifford implement the pandemic protocols. Upon entering the Paradise Room, Diamond gets scared of a ghostly presence, seemingly of Montavius. News concerning the riots shake Roulette, who had lost a brother. She shares her gloom with Duffy, who comforts her.

Keyshawn and Gidget meet as she is touring with Lil Murda. She refrains from opening up about her turbulent relationship with Derrick to Gidget. Rome assures having Keyshawn’s back if Derrick becomes unbearable to her. Andre and Hailey talk about selling The Pynk for the right price and how the establishment is “just a building” for her. Uncle Clifford and Mercedes overhear the conversation and turn against Hailey. Clifford reminds Hailey that the strip club is also her home and she shouldn’t consider it as just a building.

P-Valley Season 2 Episode 4 Ending: Were Lil Murda and Big Teak Together?

When a Black person’s murder severely unsettles Big Teak, Lil Murda calms and comforts him. They eventually end up having sex. The next day, Big Teak confronts Lil Murda about a postcard he had written for Clifford. Big Teak asks the rapper about Clifford and why he hadn’t written such a postcard for him when he was in jail, indicating their history. The nature of their intimacy also shows that it likely wasn’t their first time together. Lil Murda’s helplessness and silence when Big Teak asks why he hadn’t sent postcards to him further imply that they were together.

Lil Murda and Big Teak were very close before the latter was imprisoned for killing someone who stabbed the former. They were likely together, possibly secretly since Woddy seems to be unaware of the same. Rather than retaliating for hurting a friend, Big Teak possibly killed the man for nearly killing his lover. His imprisonment might have distanced the two of them, leading Lil Murda to Clifford. Big Teak’s gloom upon reading the postcard shows his disappointment of not receiving one from the rapper, which indicates that the latter had moved on from him.

Since Lil Murda and Big Teak are inseparable, it is unlikely that the rapper would hide his complex relationship with Clifford from the latter without any significant reason. He must be finding it hard to disclose the same when Big Teak had spent more than a decade in jail for killing someone likely out of love for him. Otherwise, Lil Murda must be fearing losing Big Teak. It is possible that he still has feelings for Big Teak irrespective of his intricate relationship with Clifford. If that’s the case, the rapper may need to choose one over the other, accepting that losing one of the two is inevitable.

Is Andre Running for Mayor? Will He Win?

Yes, Andre is running for mayor. After his godfather Mayor Tydell Ruffin’s death, Andre ponders over his life and decisions. He doesn’t want to be the puppet of Wayne and Wyatt Kyle anymore and discusses running for mayor with Corbin. However, his family life in Atlanta stops him from taking an impulsive decision concerning becoming the mayor of Chucalissa. When he realizes that his wife Britney has been cheating on him, Andre severs the ties with her and accepts that he should be in the Mississippi town. When Andre inherits Ruffin’s house, he believes that he can also inherit his godfather’s authority.

Andre has let Wayne and Wyatt be the faces of Chucalissa for a considerable period. After working for them for a long time, he finally understands that it is time for him to step up. Being a mayor will also help him prove his worth when even his close friend Corbin considers him “stupid.” Andre doesn’t want to be treated as an outsider in the city where he was born and raised. If becoming a mayor will show the folks of the city what he is capable of, he wants the same. However, it will not be hard for him to win the election.

Since the folks of Chucalissa considers Andre an outsider, he may find it hard to convince the people to vote for him. He also doesn’t have the backing of a church when Wayne and Patrice already use their church connections to convince the voters. However, he has the advantage of being the godson of Tydell Ruffin and he will be able to cash in on the sympathy he receives due to his godfather’s death. Andre may proclaim that he is the suitable successor to Ruffin, taking advantage of the late former mayor’s appeal.

