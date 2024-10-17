Will Ropp to Make Feature Directorial Debut With ‘Brian’

After starring in several famed projects, Will Ropp is ready for his next challenge! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actor-filmmaker will make his feature directorial debut with the teen drama ‘Brian.’ Principal photography for the movie will start in Oklahoma on November 25 and last until December 20. The plot centers on an outcast high school student who runs for class president to prove to his family, friends, and himself that he isn’t a lost cause.

Ropp gained fame for portraying Kenny Dawes in Gavin O’Connor’s ‘The Way Back.’ Starring Ben Affleck, the sports drama revolves around an alcoholic who becomes the head coach of his high school’s basketball team. In Tiller Russell’s ‘Silk Road,’ he starred alongside Jason Clarke. The film is based on the true story of Ross Ulbricht, who created and ran the titular market on the darknet from 2011 until his arrest in 2013.

Ropp’s notable performances include Nick Feinstein in Megan Park’s ‘The Fallout,’ which deals with a school shooting, and co-stars Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler, and Kevin McLoone in Peter Farrelly’s biographical war drama ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever,’ starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe. The latter film follows John “Chickie” Donohue, a young veteran who sets out to share beers with his friends fighting in the Vietnam War.

Ropp’s television credits include the teen comedies ‘Love, Victor’ and ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls.’ His latest features are Trish Sie’s rom-com ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ and the ‘Joker’ sequel, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ in which he appeared as a fan of the titular character. Ropp’s sole directorial work is the short film ‘Kodar: The Primordial God of Light and Ether,’ starring Maddie Ziegler.

Oklahoma has served as the primary filming location for Sean McNamara’s ‘Reagan,’ a biopic based on the life of Ronald Reagan. Lee Isaac Chung’s ‘Twisters,’ the 2024 standalone sequel to ‘Twister,’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ are a couple of other popular movies shot in the Sooner State.

