Where Was The Greatest Beer Run Ever Filmed?

Based on the eponymous book by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue, AppleTV+’s ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ is a biographical war comedy movie co-written and directed by Peter Farrelly. In a New York City bar in 1967, several men who have lost their loved ones in the ongoing Vietnam War gather where one of them comes up with an absurd idea — sneak into Vietnam, find their fellow friends in combat, and give them messages from back home over a few beers. Among the men in the bar is one 26-year-old US Marine Corps veteran, John Donohue, who accepts the challenge of doing the impossible task.

The biographical story includes different elements, such as war, action, and comedy, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats till the end. Not to mention, the action movie features some Hollywood heavyweights like Zac Efron, Russell Crowe, Bill Murray, and Jake Picking. The setting of the late 60s and the backdrop of the Vietnam War makes one wonder where ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ was taped. Well, we have all the answers to cure your curiosity about the same!

The Greatest Beer Run Ever Filming Locations

‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ was filmed in Thailand and New Jersey, specifically in Bangkok, Chiang Dao, Ratchaburi, Hua Hin, Jersey City, North Bergen, Paterson, and Weehawken. The principal photography for the Zac Efron-starrer reportedly commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Now, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific locations that appear in the war comedy!

Bangkok, Thailand

Most of the sequences set in Vietnam in ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ were lensed in Bangkok, Thailand’s capital and most populous city. The filming unit first traveled to Bangkok to tape many war scenes set in Vietnam. Located in the Chao Phraya River delta in Thailand’s central plain, Bangkok has been a prominent production location for many other projects, such as ‘In the Mood for Love,’ ‘Kate,’ ‘The Serpent,’ and ‘Ms. Marvel.’

Lost in Bangkok, part 2. pic.twitter.com/OH3rsDft0S — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) October 14, 2021

Other Locations in Thailand

For shooting purposes, the team of ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ also traveled to the province of Ratchaburi and Chiang Dao district in Chiang Mai province. Furthermore, the Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province stood in for the Danang Airport in Vietnam.

Jersey City, New Jersey

In the second stage of shooting, the cast and crew of ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ traveled to Jersey City, New Jersey’s second most populous city in New Jersey. From the looks of it, they traveled across the city to record different sequences against suitable backdrops for the movie.

Some places where the team shot pivotal scenes include Michalski Funeral Home, the former Bromirski Funeral Home, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, and Van Vorst Park. Located in Hudson County, Jersey City has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows over the years. Some notable ones are ‘Joker,’ ‘Warrior,’ ‘Bruised,’ and ‘The Equalizer.’

North Bergen, New Jersey

Additional portions for ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ were recorded in North Bergen, a township in northern Hudson County. The filming unit set up camp reportedly in and around the Brass Rail Pub at 7600 Bergenline Avenue, the exterior of which was remodeled and renamed Doc Fiddler’s Pub.

Moreover, 76th Street in North Bergen was transformed into 20th Street and Vermilyea Avenue in New York City, while Braddock Park features in some scenes. Later, the team visited Weehawken, another township in the same county. Important sequences were further lensed in Paterson, a city in the nearby Passaic County; the production team specifically utilized the premises of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church.

