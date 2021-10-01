Will There be a The Addams Family 3?

‘The Addams Family 2’ is a CGI animated film directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon and is based on the characters created by Charles Addams. The comedy movie serves as a sequel to the 2019 film ‘The Addams Family’ and follows the titular family as they venture out on an adventure-filled cross-country road trip. It has received mixed reviews, with criticism aimed towards the movie’s story, which many critics found predictable.

Nonetheless, the film is charmingly witty and a fun-filled family romp for all ages. If you are a fan of the eponymous family, you must be curious to find out whether they will be returning to our screens in another installment. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about ‘The Addams Family 3.’

The Addams Family 3 Release Date

‘The Addams Family 2’ was released on October 1, 2021, in theaters and on VOD, by United Artists Releasing (in the USA) and Universal Pictures (internationally). The film was previously slated to release on October 22, 2021, and later moved to October 8, 2021, before arriving on the aforementioned date.

With respect to a third installment, there is no official confirmation either from the makers or the studio behind the franchise. Co-director Conrad Vernon has stated in an interview that some of the ideas that did not make it into the second part could end up in the threequel. Similarly, actor Nick Kroll has expressed an interest in pitching a new movie in the franchise to the studio.

It is possible that the studio will greenlight another installment if the second part proves to be a financial success at the box office. Therefore, if the studio announces a follow-up film in the coming months, we could see ‘The Addams Family 3’ on our screens sometime in 2023, at the earliest.

The Addams Family 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

In ‘The Addams Family 2,’ Oscar Isaac reprises his voice role as the Addams family patriarch Gomez Addams alongside Charlize Theron as the voice of Gomez’s wife, Morticia Addams. Chloë Grace Moretz also returns to voice Wednesday Addams, with Nick Kroll reprising his role as the voice of Uncle Fester. Javon Walton voices Pugsley Addams. Bette Midler provides her voice to Grandmama Addams. The rest of the voice cast includes Snoop Dogg (Cousin Itt), Bill Hader (Cyrus Strange), and Wallace Shawn (Mr. Mustela). Additionally, Conrad Vernon voices Lurch and the spirits in the Addams house.

Most of the voice actors from the previous installment are likely to reprise their roles for the threequel, while there might also be a few additions to the voice cast. However, Hader is unlikely to return as his character seemingly dies at the end of the second film.

The Addams Family 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In ‘The Addams Family 2,’ it is revealed that Wednesday is the daughter of Cyrus Strange, a mad scientist who manipulates the young girl. Towards the end of the movie, Wednesday comes to the realization that despite her differences from the rest of the members, the Addams are her real family. They defeat Strange, and the Addams grow closer than ever before.

The third film in the series could focus on the Addams hitting the road once more to go on an all-new adventure. Kroll has stated that he would like to see the family going to the space or Comic-Con. Vernon shared that the family was going to visit Las Vegas in the second part before the idea was abandoned. We, for one, would love to see the macabre family unleash their shenanigans on Sin City.

