Hallmark’s Winter In Vail: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Terry Ingram, ‘Winter In Vail’ introduces us to Chelsea, a competitive career woman who leaves her job and travels to the small town of Vail in Colorado when she is passed up for a promotion. Chelsea’s late uncle left her his house in Vail, and she hires a handsome local contractor, Owen Becker, to help with repairs. Chelsea soon finds herself warming up to the slow-paced life in Vail and its stunning natural surroundings. The Hallmark romance particularly stands out for its scene of Chelsea and Owen exploring the charming town and its surrounding snow landscapes. As such, curiosity arises regarding the actual filming sites behind the 2020 movie.

Winter In Vail Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Winter In Vail’ largely took place in Banff and Calgary in the province of Alberta in the Great White North. The film also includes some exterior and establishing shots of Vail, Colorado, and Los Angeles, California. Principal photography began in mid-November 2019 and was wrapped up in under a month by early December.

Banff, Alberta

A resort town west of Calgary, Banff is renowned for its otherworldly Alpine beauty and skiing slopes. Banff stood in for much of the movie’s intended outdoor setting of Vail. To capture sequences of Chelsea and Owen in the snowy surroundings, the team ventured to Banff National Park and Mount Norquay. During their skiing adventure, we can see the Gondola base station and gondola ride, which transport visitors to the mountain top while providing breathtaking views.

The film’s tubing segment was shot at Mount Norquay. Interestingly, Ingram included the tubing scenes only after he discovered that lead actress Lacey Chabert could not ski. Thus, the intended skiing scene was replaced with tubing. At the time, tubing had not opened at Mount Norquay, and the filming team had to improvise. In some shots of tubing, the Norquay staff jackets are also visible.

Calgary, Alberta

Nestled in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, Calgary depicted some of the urban landscapes seen in the movie, and its nearby hamlets of Bragg Creek and Priddis stood in for much of Vail. The Elegant Events office scenes were taped in Downtown Calgary alongside some of the urban exteriors seen when Chelsea is in the city.

Situated 30 km west of Calgary, Bragg Creek is a place of serene natural beauty, sitting at the confluence of the Elbow River and Bragg Creek. The Edelweiss Restaurant seen in the movie is actually The Italian Farmhouse Ristorante & Bar on 20 Balsam Avenue. Uncle Grady’s chalet which Chelsea and Owen repair, is a private home in Bragg Creek. The Old West Mall in Bragg Creek serves as a backdrop for the Strudelfest street segment. The Azuridge Estate Hotel in the hamlet of Priddis became the filming site of Sebastian Lodge, as well as the opening lunch scene.

Vail, Colorado

Located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Vail is a perfect destination for skiing and outdoor enthusiasts. The town is the setting for ‘Winter In Vail’ and is therefore featured in some segments and establishing shots. Some local businesses and their staff can be spotted, like Kemo Sabe Vail, the western apparel store on 227 Bridge Street. The iconic Vail Square Ice Rink became the filming site for Chelsea and Owen ice skating. Other Vail sights seen in the movie included the Covered Bridge, a bell tower, and the Children’s Fountain.

Winter In Vail Cast

The Hallmark movie is headlined by Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes as Chelsea and Owen, respectively. Chabert made her feature film debut in 1998 with ‘Lost in Space.’ She gained further renown with her performance as Gretchen Wieners in ‘Mean Girls,’ Amanda Becker in ‘Not Another Teen Movie,’ and Sandra in ‘Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.’ Tyler Hynes is a Hallmark regular who began acting at the age of 8. You may have seen him in ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,’ Hulu’s ‘Letterkenny,’ ‘It Was Always You,’ and ‘Shifting Gears.’

The film also stars Greg Lawson as Karl Becker. The veteran Toronto-born actor is known for his work in ‘Wynonna Earp’ as Sheriff Randy Nedley, ‘Heartland’ as Clint Riley, and ‘Klondike’ as Goodman. Other actors seen in the movie include Marla Renae as Vienna North, Constance Marie as Trish Simmons, Karen Barker as Bev Hankins, Sage Kitchen as Molly, Chris W. Cook as Rob, Liana Shannon as Chef Laura, Chantelle Han as Chef Frank, and Lonni Olson as Ice Cream Shop Owner. Supporting cast members include Sse as Hans Frost, Rae Farrer as Helen, and Miku Beer as L.A. Restaurant Waitress. Asha Bee, Elliot Wilton, Cloe Lobdell, and Daniel Johnson can be seen in the background.

Read More: Best Hallmark-Like Holiday Movies on Netflix