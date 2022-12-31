10 Movies Like Women Talking You Must See

Written and directed by Sarah Polley, ‘Women Talking’ dives deep into a group of women’s experiences with sexual assault and their eventual fight to end it. They have three choices, and the movie explores their difficult decisions and choices in the midst of the situation that threatens their lives. Set in 2010, the women are restricted to a certain region where religion runs the town.

Furthermore, the women in the community struggle to come to terms with their faith and religion after the scarring incidents. With an ensemble cast including Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Jessie Buckley, the movie is inspired by actual events. If you want to watch movies that have sexual assault and a resounding relevance to cults and communities, then the following suggestions are perfect for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Women Talking’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

10. Room (2015)

‘Room‘ is a drama film directed by Lenny Abrahamson and based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue. The film follows the story of Joy, a young woman who has been held captive in a small room for seven years by a man known only as Old Nick. Joy has given birth to a son, Jack, during her captivity, and the two have formed a close bond despite their difficult circumstances.

When Joy finally finds a way to escape, she and Jack must navigate the outside world and come to terms with the trauma they have experienced. Moreover, the film explores themes of trauma, resilience, and the bond between mother and child. Sexual assault and its aftermath proved to be at the core of the plots of both ‘Women Talking’ and ‘Room.’

9. Charlie Says (2018)

‘Charlie Says’ is a biographical drama film directed by Mary Harron and based on the true story of the Manson Family and the role of Charles Manson in the murders of several people in the summer of 1969. The film follows the story of three of Manson’s female followers: Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Leslie Van Houten.

As the women serve out their prison sentences for their involvement in the murders, they are visited by a graduate student who tries to help them understand the extent of their involvement and the impact of their actions on the victims and their families. The film explores themes of manipulation, cult mentality, and the consequences of violence. Like ‘Women Talking,’ women in Charlie’s life take action against him and get their life back without fear.

8. The Magdalene Sisters (2002)

‘The Magdalene Sisters’ is a historical drama film directed by Peter Mullan and set in Ireland in the 1960s. The film tells the story of three young women: Margaret, Bernadette, and Rose, who are sent to a convent called the Magdalene Asylum after being accused of being sexually promiscuous.

The convent, which is run by nuns, operates as a reformatory where the women are subjected to hard labor and harsh treatment as punishment for their supposed sins. Moreover, the film explores themes of abuse, repression, and the struggle for freedom and self-determination. Similar aspects are presented in the movie ‘Women Talking’ as well.

7. Sound of My Voice (2011)

‘Sound of My Voice’ is a science fiction drama film directed by Zal Batmanglij and starring Brit Marling and Christopher Denham. The film follows the story of two documentary filmmakers, Peter and Lorna, who infiltrate a secretive cult led by a woman named Maggie. She claims to be a time traveler from the year 2054, and the cult members believe that she has come to save them from a future apocalypse.

As Peter and Lorna try to expose Maggie as a fraud, they become drawn into the cult’s ideology and start to question their own beliefs. Additionally, both ‘Women Talking’ and ‘Sound of my Voice’ navigate women’s struggles as part of a strict community.

6. Savage Messiah (2002)

‘Savage Messiah’ is a British biographical drama film directed by Ken Russell and based on the book ‘Savage Messiah: The Life of Henri Gaudier-Brzeska’ by H.S. Ede. The film tells the story of Henri Gaudier-Brzeska, a young artist who becomes involved with a group of bohemian intellectuals in Paris in the early 20th century.

As Henri becomes more deeply involved in the group’s activities, he becomes drawn to Sophie Brzeska, a woman who becomes his muse and lover. Furthermore, the film navigates through the themes of artistic expression, passion, and the dangers of ideology. Additionally, both movies ‘Women Talking’ and ‘Savage Messiah’ is based on real incidents and dive into the consequences of being a part of a messiah’s followers.

5. Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (2015)

‘Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief’ is a documentary film directed by Alex Gibney that explores the controversial history and practices of the Church of Scientology. Based on the book of the same name by Lawrence Wright, the film features interviews with former members of the church, including high-ranking officials who have since left the organization.

The film examines the origins of Scientology and its founder, L. Ron Hubbard, as well as the methods the church uses to recruit and retain members. It also examines the accusations of abuse, fraud, and manipulation that have been leveled against the church. Furthermore, the film offers a critical examination of the church’s beliefs and practices and the impact they have on its members. Religion and sexual desires form the foundation of the plot in both ‘Women Talking’ and this documentary.

4. Prophet’s Prey (2015)

‘Prophet’s Prey’ is a documentary film directed by Amy J. Berg that explores the history and practices of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), a polygamous cult led by Warren Jeffs. The film is based on the book of the same name by Sam Brower, a private investigator who has spent years investigating the cult. It features interviews with former members of the FLDS, as well as law enforcement officials who have worked to bring Jeffs and other members of the cult to justice.

In addition, the movie examines the origins of the FLDS and its teachings, as well as the accusations of abuse, corruption, and cover-up that have been leveled against the cult. Moreover, the cult dealing and its subsequent repercussions make for the movie’s premise, as does the movie ‘Women Talking.’

3. Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’ is a psychological thriller film about a young woman named Martha who escapes from a cult and seeks refuge with her sister, Lucy. As Martha struggles to readjust to life outside the cult, she becomes haunted by memories of her time with the group and its charismatic leader, Patrick.

As Martha’s mental state deteriorates, it becomes clear that she is not as safe as she thinks, and she must confront the trauma of her past in order to move on with her life. Moreover, the film explores themes of identity, manipulation, and the dangers of cults. Both ‘Women Talking’ and ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’ dive into a woman’s state of mind when indulged in a cult of sorts.

2. The Devils (1971)

‘The Devils’ is a historical drama film directed by Ken Russell and based on the 1952 novel ‘The Devils of Loudun’ by Aldous Huxley. Set in 17th-century France, the film tells the story of Father Urbain Grandier (Oliver Reed), a charismatic and controversial priest who is accused of witchcraft and heresy by a group of nuns led by Sister Jeanne.

Consequently, as the nuns’ accusations gain traction, Grandier finds himself caught in a web of political intrigue and faces a series of increasingly brutal punishments at the hands of the church and the state. The film is known for its controversial themes and graphic depiction of violence and sexual content. Consequently, both movies ‘The Devils’ and ‘Women Talking’ blend themes of religion and tackle sexual assault. It makes life tougher for women in the group.

1. Holy Smoke! (1990)

‘Holy Smoke!’ is a drama film directed by Jane Campion and starring Harvey Keitel and Kate Winslet. The film follows Ruth Barron, a young woman who becomes involved with a cult while traveling in India. She returns to her native Australia under the influence of the group’s charismatic leader.

When Ruth’s family hires a professional deprogrammer to bring her back to reality, the two engage in a battle of wills as they each try to outmaneuver the other. Furthermore, the film explores themes of manipulation, control, and the dangers of cults. Similar to ‘Women Talking,’ this movie dives into a woman’s efforts to get out of a cult and lead a regular life.

Read More: Where Was Women Talking Filmed?