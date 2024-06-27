Lucas Bryant’s ’25 Miles to Normal’ Plot Details, Revealed

Lucas Bryant will soon be seen as a daydreaming dermatologist reuniting with his estranged family! His upcoming feature film, ’25 Miles to Normal,’ follows John, a former action movie star. Now 77 years old, he looks back at his tough-guy persona from the 1980s and 1990s and the stardom it brought him while currently working in cheesy commercials. His estranged son Alex (Bryant), a dermatologist in the valley, lives his life through daydreams in which he envisions himself as the hero who saves the day and wins the girl.

The plot escalates when John insists on an early Christmas family reunion with Deborah and Jane, Alex’s mom and sister, only for the dermatologist to suspect that something is wrong. “Will this trip back home cause an implosion and destroy their relationship forever, or can both men find the catharsis they need to fill that missing piece in their lives?” concludes the logline.

The family film‘s principal photography has been underway in Missouri’s Kansas City and St. Joseph since June 21, with the conclusion expected by July 16, 2024. The movie, written and directed by Joshua Brandon in his feature film debut, will also feature Bruce Davison, Michelle Hurd, Rachel Nichols, Dee Wallace, and Ed Begley Jr.

Bryant is known for his lead role as Nathan Wuornos in the dark fantasy series ‘Haven.’ The actor has built a solid career in both television and film over the last two decades. His recent work includes a number of Hallmark movies, such as ‘A World Record Christmas,’ ‘Five More Minutes: Moments Like These,’ ‘Country at Heart,’ and ‘The Angel Tree.’ He has also made episodic appearances in ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’ and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

An industry veteran, Davison has had appearances in the recent seasons of Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ Paramount+’s ‘1923,’ Amazon Freevee’s ‘Bosch: Legacy,’ ‘Glow & Darkness,’ and Jason Bateman’s ‘Ozark.’ The Academy Award-nominated actor has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as ‘Longtime Companion’ and ‘X-Men.’ Even at the age of 77, Davison is involved in multiple upcoming projects, including ‘Game of Power,’ ‘Deep Focus,’ and ‘The Mystery of Casa Matusita.’

Like Davison, Begley Jr. has had a prolific career spanning several decades, with seven Primetime Emmy nominations under his belt. His recent credits include Dr. Grant Linkletter in ‘Young Sheldon’ and Clifford Main in ‘Better Call Saul.’ Hurd is recognized for her performances as Detective Monique Jeffries in ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ Raffi Musiker in ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and Carol in the recent ‘Anyone But You.’ Nichols gained fame with her roles in ‘Alias,’ ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Titans,’ and The Man in the High Castle.’ On the other hand, Wallace is a beloved figure in the horror and science fiction genres, known for her performances in ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ and ‘Cujo.’

Over the years, Missouri has been leaving its mark as a popular filming location. Some of the most prolific projects shot in the area include HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘The Busch Family Brewed.’ The upcoming Hallmark movie ‘Christmas by the Yard’ will begin production in Kansas City in July.

