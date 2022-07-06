7 Movies Like Contraband You Must See

Directed by Baltasar Kormakur, ‘Contraband’ is an action thriller movie where a retired smuggler by the name of Chris Farraday must foray into the world he left behind one last time as his family gets involved in a sticky situation with a drug lord. Chris has retired from the smuggling business to settle down with his family, a wife and a daughter.

However, it is his family itself that forces him into going back to his earlier dangerous job. Now, Chris must smuggle contraband money bought in Panama into the U.S. but the execution is anything but straightforward. If you enjoyed ‘Contraband,’ here are some other movies you might be interested in. You can watch most of these movies similar to ’Contraband’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. 2 Guns (2013)

‘2 Guns’ follows Robert “Bobby” Trench and Michael “Stig” Stigman as they first get involved in trouble with the US Border Patrol and then become a part of a complex plot around the transfer of a large sum of money between the Mexican cartels and the CIA. The action thriller is a natural follow-up to ‘Contraband’ as the two movies share the same director, Baltasar Kormakur, as well as star Mark Wahlberg, with a dose of Denzel Washington’s spectacular acting chops added to the fun. The movies share common themes such as smuggling and drugs with a healthy helping of action.

6. Haywire (2011)

‘Haywire’ is director Steven Soderbergh’s action thriller that follows Mallory Kane, a Black ops operative who is seeking payback after being betrayed by her own superiors. Marking the debut of former professional MMA artist Gina Carano as the lead, the movie features high-octane action with a twisty plot in tow. While ‘Haywire’ features combat scenes that are on a much smaller scale than ‘Contraband’, the films share a sense of unease as the protagonists fight against a force that is trying to threatening to destroy their well-being and peace of mind.

5. Layer Cake (2004)

Director Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Layer Cake’ also concerns a protagonist, unnamed and played by Daniel Craig, who is looking to get out of his current illegal business, in this movie’s case the drug trade. A lithe thriller that explores the underbelly of the British society, the movie also features high-stakes twists and turns at every turn. The movie also stays light on it’s feet as they are several moments where the proceeding get comical.

The movie seems clearly inspired by the thrillers of Guy Ritchie like ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ and ‘Snatch’, which Vaughn produced. ‘Layer Cake’ was also influential in getting Craig the role of James Bond.

4. Heist (2001)

‘Heist’ is critically acclaimed screenwriter and playwright David Mamet’s most commercially successful movie and it features a highly engaging plot supplied with Mamet’s usual witty dialogue. The complex plot shares in common with ‘Contraband’ that Joe Moore, the protagonist here, also wants to retire with his family and leave his thieving days behind.

While the central MacGuffin in ‘Contraband’ involves a load of money, in ‘Heist’ it takes the form of gold rods and there are twists aplenty, right up until the final shot of the movie.

3. Sicario (2015)

‘Sicario’ deals with the world of Mexican drug lords and intelligence agencies, exposing the rot that pervades not only the drug cartels but also the forces that are tasked with taking them down, leaving the protagonist Kate Macer unsure of her standing as part of the FBI. Director Denis Villeneuve crafts the movie with a measured pace but it’s sudden bursts of violence are as explosive as anything in ‘Contraband’ and more gory to boot.

‘Sicario’ does contain elements in common with ‘Contraband’ but Villeneuve and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan are more interested in the impact of violence. It is notable that in ‘Sicario’ in contrast to ‘Contraband’ it is the members of the Mafia that are shown to have families to protect. Go for ‘Sicario’ if you want a more introspective take on a thriller. ‘Sicario’ is followed by a sequel ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ (2018).

2. Sexy Beast (2001)

In ‘Contraband’, Chris is haunted by his past and his demons come back to disturb his peace. In ‘Sexy Beast’ Gary “Gal” Dove is also haunted by his past and his peaceful life is disrupted when an old associate from his criminal days, Don Logan (played by a ferocious Ben Kingsley), turns up at his doorstep and implores him to assist in a bank heist.

Gary tries his utmost to turn away from the job but circumstances force him to do so anyway. No matter what the heroes of movies like ‘Sexy Beast’ and ‘Contraband’ do to get away from their past it still finds a way to influence their life. “One last job” is a common trope among movies of this kind and ‘Sexy Beast’ is a prime example of it.

1. The Departed (2006)

The movie that finally earned Martin Scorsese an Oscar, ‘The Departed’ is a taut and engaging thriller. Full of crosses, double-crosses, and shifting loyalties, ‘The Departed’ also earned Wahlberg his lone acting nomination at the Academy Awards, playing the supremely foul-mouthed police officer Sean Dignam.

Like ‘Contraband’, ‘The Departed’ was also remade from a foreign movie, the Hong Kong thriller ‘Infernal Affairs’ (2002) in this case, but Scorsese has made a movie that is wholly rooted in the Boston milieu the story is set in. The story involving two Boston boys infiltrating the police and the mob keeps the audience guessing. The tension is maintained throughout and the movie constantly pulls the rug from underneath the audience’s feet. A classic awaits if you have never seen it before.

