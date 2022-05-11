7 Movies like US Marshals You Must See

Director Stuart Baird took the helm of the cat and mouse thriller movie ‘U.S. Marshals,’ complete with a government conspiracy cover-up and an eccentric protagonist. The story revolves around fugitive Mark Sheridan, who is being escorted by US Marshal Sam Gerard and his team to a prison. Meanwhile, the plane crashes in the Louisiana Bayou, and the marshals must hunt down the fleeing prisoners. An anti-hero protagonist and corrupt government professionals make for a high-voltage thriller replete with twists and turns. If you seek to watch similar movies, we have some handy suggestions. You can watch most of these movies identical to ‘U.S. Marshals’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Snakes on a Plane (2006)

David R. Ellis directed the bizarre and slimy action thriller ‘Snakes on a Plane’ with a B-movie sensibility and a wish to take things to the extreme. In this movie, a key witness in a mob killing case boards a high-security flight to LA to testify in court. However, Eddie Kim, the mob boss, has sinister plans for the witness and the flight’s other passengers.

As per Eddie’s ingenious plans, notorious snakes from all over the world end up on the plane cargo. Hell unleashes itself for an uproarious cinematic experience when the snakes crawl out of the package. The recipe is perfectly disastrous, with Samuel L. Jackson in a central role alongside the villainous snakes. If ‘U.S. Marshals’ has prepared you for more commotion in the air, this movie is a significant intervention.

6. Enemy of the State (1998)

With Will Smith dabbling as an action hero, Tony Scott’s cat-and-mouse thriller ‘Enemy of the State’ presents a cerebral plot involving government conspiracies and breach of privacy. Using some uncanny technological wonders (which may or may not exist in real life), the movie chronicles lawyer Robert Dean as he escapes from the law.

After the police connect Robert to the murder of Congressman Phil Hammersley with incriminating evidence, Dean becomes the subject of a citywide hunt. The result is engaging and adrenaline-inducing. Suppose you want to watch cat-and-mouse chase movies with innocent protagonists following ‘U.S. Marshals,’ this is the film you should rely on to finish your popcorn bowl.

5. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The finale of Christopher Nolan’s take on the famous superhero vigilante, ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ completes a trilogy in the making for more than seven years. The story begins eight years after the incident that killed Harvey Dent, leaving a lasting scar in the sky of Gotham. Bruce Wayne lives his life as a recluse, but the appearance of a notorious underworld boss named Bane compels Bruce to return to his caped form.

Although a few glitches remain, the movie packs some of the most epic stunts ever created for cinema — the height of them being Bane’s on-air prison break. If ‘U.S. Marshals’ has evoked the urge in you to explore similar evasion scenarios, here is an epic cat-and-mouse chase you must check out.

4. Tell No One (2006)

Guillaume Canet directed the French-original crime drama movie ‘Tell No One’ (‘Ne le dis à personne’) from a novel by Harlan Coben. Dr. Alexandre Beck may know more than he is letting on. A sudden discovery in the doctor’s affluent garden reopens old wounds, as it reminded the doctor of his wife’s death eight years ago. While encircling past and present, the movie attempts to connect the dots while probing into the doctor’s mind. If you want to see another crime drama following ‘U.S. Marshals’ where you cannot discern whether the protagonist is a victim or a perpetrator, here is the movie you have longed to see.

3. North by Northwest (1999)

With auteur Alfred Hitchcock in the director’s chair, ‘North by Northwest’ is an excellent foray into the tension-filled universe of Hitchcock. The story follows an advertising professional wrapped up in a national conspiracy involving mistaken identities and a beautiful woman. With an ominous airplane hovering over the head of the protagonist, the premise makes for a paranoid thriller fit for the urban bustle. Some critics also consider it the film that led to the inception of the fictional super-agent James Bond. Suppose you want to retain the nervous energy of ‘U.S. Marshals,’ this is a movie you should add to your watch list.

2. Terminator 2: The Judgement Day (1991)

After ‘Terminator,’ James Cameron upped the ante in ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’ with a familial ambiance and a jail-break scenario. The movie solidified the mythology around John Connor, the future savior of humankind, and paved the way for one of the most celebrated action franchises globally.

The story opens when John is still a young adolescent, and his mother, Sarah, is locked up in a sinister mental institution. Teaming up with the robot T-800 from the future, John struggles to help Sarah get out of her confinement while an advanced shapeshifting T-1000 model tails them. If ‘U.S. Marshals’ has made you crave more cat-and-mouse chase movies, this film is a classic of the genre.

1. The Fugitive (1993)

Helmed by Andrew Davis, the action thriller movie ‘The Fugitive’ has been regarded as one of the most iconic cat-and-mouse chase movies, predominantly due to the combined star power of Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones. The story follows Dr. Richard Kimble (Harrison), who goes AWOL after getting a false infringement regarding the murder of his wife. While Deputy Marshal Samuel Gerard and his team strive to hunt down Kimble after his prison break, Kimble must embark upon a personal investigation to find the actual killer’s identity. ‘U.S. Marshals’ is a spin-off of ‘The Fugitive,’ and this is the time if you seek to revisit the original classic.

Read More: Is U.S. Marshals Based on A True Story?