7 Mystery Shows Like Stay Close You Must See

Created by Harlan Coben based on the author’s bestselling novel of the same name, ‘Stay Close’ is an enthralling murder mystery miniseries with twists, turns, and occasional heartburns. Following the disappearance of Carlton Flynn, Megan, to-be wife, and mother of three, revisits her traumatic past at the strip club Vipers. On the other hand, inspector Broome and Erin Cartwright team up to decode the mystery. They stumble upon a drastic discovery in the process. Painted with an electrifying ambiance, the show conceals themes of double identities, family, abuse, and trauma. If you have liked the concoction, we have a few recommendations in mind which would keep you busy. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Stay Close’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Stranger (2020)

If you are the kind of person who devours Harlan Coben’s mysteries, ‘The Stranger’ is a show for you. Written primarily by Danny Brocklehurst from the book of Coben of the same name, the story plunges the audiences into a possibly bottomless mystery. After knowing a damning secret from a mysterious woman with a baseball cap, Adam Price’s seemingly perfect life comes to a standstill. As the story reveals more secrets about the woman, Adam’s wife, Corinne Price, pays for the indelible mystery. Especially if you have loved Richard Armitage in ‘Stay Close,’ this is another Coben adaptation that you must add to your bucket list.

6. Tell Me Your Secrets (2021-)

Harriet Warner reared the dark and brooding mystery drama series ‘Tell Me Your Secrets.’ The story follows three characters whose pasts intersect and collide at a moment of trauma. Emma has escaped a murder attempt, and Mary scours the town for her missing daughter. Meanwhile, John, a serial predator, strives to redeem himself. As their past unravels, viewers get to know shocking secrets about each of them. Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, and Amy Brenneman take up central roles in the story. If you are looking for another criss-cross mystery with complex characters following ‘Stay Close,’ this is a show you can bank on.

5. The Mentalist (2008-2015)

Created by Bruno Heller of ‘Gotham’ fame, serial killer crime drama ‘The Mentalist‘ is one of the most charming modern-day detective series to have ever descended on television. Aussie actor Simon Baker stars as Patrick Jane, a psychic-turned-police consultant who teams up with Teresa Lisbon to identify the ghastly serial killer who has assailed his wife and daughter. Patrick closes in on the serial killer who goes by the name of Red John while staying in a reclusive limbo. Like Broome in ‘Stay Close,’ Patrick is also particular about the floor plan of his precinct, and both the detectives feature a stoic persona. If you have fallen for the character of Broome in ‘Stay Close,’ this is a series that will grasp you from the very early moments.

4. Wentworth (2013-2021)

Set inside an all-female prison, the Australian crime drama series ‘Wentworth’ lends a closer perspective to the volatile life behind bars. Created by Lara Radulovich from Reg Watson’s earlier series ‘Prisoner,’ the story begins with the arrival of Bea Smith in the titular prison facility, convicted for the murder of her abusive husband. While she deals with her past trauma, the volatile life behind bars at Wentworth spins out of control. The series features a star-studded cast ensemble, and the ambiance remains taut and gritty. This show should be a fine choice if you seek another female-centric series following ‘Stay Close .’

3. My Own Worst Enemy (2008)

Created by Jason Smilovic, the sci-fi spy drama ‘My Own Worst Enemy’ plunges the audiences into the mind of volatile and eccentric efficiency expert Henry Spivey. While Spivey’s suburban life is pretty ordinary, he takes on the contrasting persona of Edward Albright, an intelligent and lethal operative. The personalities opt for a mutual coexistence, but problems arise when the personas collide. Christian Slater of ‘Mr. Robot‘ fame takes up the central character with command and grace. If the double identity aspect of ‘Stay Close’ ignited interest in you, this series would surely be binge-worthy.

2. Sharp Objects (2018)

Helmed by Marti Noxon, the multiple award-winning crime drama miniseries ‘Sharp Objects’ has impressed everyone since its release, and for good reasons. The story follows reporter Camille Preaker, returning to her hometown after prolonged estrangement. She has to cover a gruesome murder, but in the meantime, she comes to face the past demons that made her flee the town in the first place. The star-studded cast ensemble features Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, and Chris Messina, and the ambient tale is captivating. You may have noticed how ‘Stay Close’ creates a story by oscillating between past and present, and ‘Sharp Object’ weaves a similarly intricate tale.

1. Twin Peaks (1990-2017)

Created by Mark Frost and David Lynch, bizarre and surreal mystery drama ‘Twin Peaks‘ hardly needs an introduction for the fans of Lynch’s work. The story transports us to the titular township, where hallucinating FBI agent Dale Cooper investigates the murder of a teenager. The story has all the usual ingredients – an ignorant hero, quirky characters, double identity, a secret underworld, and a modest whodunit mystery to conceal the mayhem within, all topped off with a captivating soundtrack. Kyle MacLachlan essays the central role with a significant quirk, and David Lynch graces us with a cameo appearance. If you like intricate mysteries with twists at every turn like ‘Stay Close,’ this is a show that you must devour.

Read More: Is Stay Close Based on A True Story?