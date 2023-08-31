7 Shows Like Spellbound You Must See

‘Spellbound’ emerges as an enchanting English-language television series tailored for tweens, brought to life by the creative minds of Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch. Acting as a successor to ‘Find Me in Paris,’ the show inherits the captivating backdrop of the Paris Opera Ballet School. However, it embarks on a fresh journey with an entirely new ensemble of characters, centering its narrative around the allure of magic rather than the complexities of time travel. At its core, the storyline revolves around a 15-year-old protagonist who embarks on a transformative voyage. Leaving behind her modest origins in a small American town, she sets her sights on the bustling streets of Paris, driven by her unwavering passion for ballet.

Yet, the young dancer’s aspirations take an unforeseen mystical twist. Her world takes an enchanting turn when she stumbles upon a tome brimming with ancient family spells. In a moment of unintended incantation, she unwittingly ushers forth a cascade of magical enigmas that weave into the fabric of her life, forever altering its course. Get ready to plié into a universe where dance and magic entwine with these recommendations that will keep the enchantment alive with their supernatural twists and twirls. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Spellbound’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012)

‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ a Disney Channel fantasy teen sitcom by Todd J. Greenwald, follows Alex Russo (Selena Gomez), a young wizard in New York City’s Greenwich Village. Alongside her magical siblings, Justin and Max, she trains for a future showdown where only one will retain their family’s powers. Balancing her secret abilities with everyday challenges, Alex matures throughout the series, exploring family dynamics, friendships, and the whimsical world of adolescence. Both ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ and ‘Spellbound’ intertwine magic and coming-of-age, showcasing young protagonists discovering their supernatural talents while navigating the trials of adolescence.

6. Just Add Magic (2015-2019)

Bringing magic to the screen, ‘Just Add Magic’ is a live-action family TV series crafted by Joanna Lewis and Kristine Songco. Loosely drawing inspiration from Cindy Callaghan’s 2010 book, the show adds its own magical flavor to the mix. In ‘Just Add Magic,’ three best friends stumble upon a mysterious cookbook with magical recipes. As they cook their way through its enchanted pages, they uncover its powerful history and must use their newfound abilities to solve mysteries and protect their town. Similar to ‘Spellbound,’ both series revolve around young protagonists who discover unexpected magical elements in their lives, leading them on thrilling journeys of self-discovery and supernatural intrigue.

5. The Bureau of Magical Things (2018-2021)

Jonathan M. Shiff conjures the enchanting ‘The Bureau of Magical Things,’ an Australian drama series. Set in a realm where magic is real, a young girl unexpectedly acquires magical powers and finds herself amidst an ancient conflict between fairies and humans. As she navigates her newfound abilities, she discovers hidden secrets and forms unexpected alliances. In a parallel to ‘Spellbound,’ both shows entwine the ordinary with the extraordinary, highlighting how youthful dreams can take an unforeseen mystical turn, unveiling a world where supernatural mysteries intertwine with the challenges of growing up.

4. Find Me in Paris (2018-2020)

Another Jill Girling and Lori Mather creation, ‘Find Me in Paris’ dances as a teen science-fantasy dramedy show. Serving as the precursor to ‘Spellbound,’ the show whisks viewers into a world where ballet and time travel intertwine, setting the stage for the enchanting mysteries that await in its successor. The series follows a ballet dancer who time-travels from the 1900s to modern Paris, juggling temporal challenges and her passion for dance. Echoing themes in ‘Spellbound,’ both shows transport protagonists into new worlds – one through time, the other through magic – where their dreams mingle with the supernatural, captivating audiences with their enthralling blend of fantasy and coming-of-age exploration.

3. The Worst Witch (2017-2020)

‘The Worst Witch,’ created by Jill Murphy, is a British fantasy series. Set in a magical school, it trails a young girl named Mildred Hubble as she embarks on misadventures while learning witchcraft. Echoing themes of self-discovery and magic, it finds resonance with ‘Spellbound,’ where a young dancer’s life takes a supernatural turn with the discovery of family spells. Both series delve into the challenges of mastering new abilities while navigating the complexities of growing up in magical worlds, offering engaging tales of young individuals embracing the extraordinary in their lives.

2. Knight Squad (2018-2019)

‘Knight Squad‘ is a comedic TV series created by Sean Cunningham & Marc Dworkin. Set in the realm of Astoria’s ‘magical school for knights in training,’ the show unfurls the unique bond between two contrasting students, Arc and Ciara. United by their shared ambitions of knighthood, they navigate their training alongside classmates Prudence, Warwick, rivals Sage, and Buttercup. This lively tale of camaraderie and dreams resonates with the enchanting essence of ‘Spellbound,’ as young protagonists strive to hone their abilities and protect their world from formidable foes, adding a sprinkle of magic to their adventures.

1. Every Witch Way (2014-2015)

Conjured by Catharina Ledeboer, ‘Every Witch Way’ is a supernatural teen sitcom telenovela. Set in a magical realm, the series chronicles Emma Alonso’s journey as a young witch, navigating high school while uncovering her powers and navigating friendships and rivalries. Mirroring the mystical threads of ‘Spellbound,’ both shows entwine magic and adolescence, weaving tales of young individuals discovering their extraordinary abilities and confronting the challenges of growing up. As these characters embrace their enchanted lives, they embark on spellbinding adventures that blend the everyday routine with the fantastical elements, captivating audiences with their enchanting journeys.

