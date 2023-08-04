8 Anime Like Zom 100 You Must See

The pervading capacity of a soul-sucking corporate job sets the stage for 24-year-old Akira Tendou in ‘Zom 100.’ Based on the eponymous manga series by Haro Aso, the story revolves around a wage worker whose days are encompassed by a lifeless job. From slaving away under his boss’s thumb to being unable to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker, Akira is rendered an empty shell of a man. However, one morning he wakes up to see that a zombie apocalypse has broken out, and the whole city is swarming with zombies.

Giving Akira the escape he always needed, he is elated to find that he no longer has to suffer under the torment of his job. The horror comedy anime features a humorous premise where the titular lead feels more alive as he runs away from death. As Akira sets off on a streak of misadventures to complete his to-do list, numerous comical themes follow. So, if you are equally enthralled by the unconventional synonymity of zombies and an elated protagonist, then here’s a list of similar animes. You can watch several of these animes, like ‘Zom 100’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Magical Girl Site (2018)

Another series that follows the lifeless trepidations of the protagonist, ‘Magical Girl Site’ follows the story of a tormented and suicidal high school student named Aya, whose life changes unexpectedly. After coming across a suspicious website, she realizes that she’s come into possession of great powers.

As Aya unites with other magical girls in her vicinity, the group tries to discover the hidden meaning behind their abilities and deal with the unprecedented mysterious occurrences that come to pass. Just as Akira is endowed with a new purpose following an unpredictable situation, ‘Magical Girl Site,’ written and illustrated by Kentarō Satō, also follows the story of a world-weary girl whose life changes for the better following an unlikely occurrence.

7. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (2016)

Created by Ichirō Ōkouchi, ‘Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress’ also follows the inhumane devastation that follows an apocalyptic outbreak. When a mysterious virus appears during the Industrial Revolution and transforms humans into Kabane or corpses, several dark events follow. Even as warriors, AKA bushi, try to rise against the undead creatures, they find their melee weapons are insufficient in front of the great powers that the undead corpses possess.

With a post-apocalyptic dark fantasy theme, ‘Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress’ features an equally exciting premise taut with tension. So, if you were intrigued by the depiction of a plucky protagonist amidst an apocalypse, then you’ll find this tale of courage and brevity equally engrossing.

6. Sunday Without God (2013)

Albeit its grim themes, ‘Sunday Without God,’ based on Kimihito Irie’s manga series, also features an immersive narrative that revolves around a world that no longer exists normally, making this the right anime to watch after ‘Zom 100.’ Humans can no longer have children after God abandons the world on a Sunday. Even the dead continue to exist and cannot injure or decay.

The only respite lies through a group of grave keepers who can give rest to the living dead. One such grave keeper is 12-year-old Ai. However, when an immortal gunslinger massacres her village one day, she has no choice but to set out on a journey and learn the true reason behind God abandoning the world.

5. Sankarea: Undying Love (2012)

Based on the eponymous manga series by Mitsuru Hattori, ‘Sankarea: Undying Love’ is a supernatural romantic comedy anime that follows Chihiro Furuya, a high school student whose love and affection explode in an unlikely turn of events. Fascinated with zombies, he accidentally creates a resurrection potion that his classmate Rea Sanka ends up drinking.

As Rea turns into a herbivorous undead entity, the two embark on numerous adventures as an unlikely combination. Much like Akira’s ability to view the zombie apocalypse as a boon, ‘Sankarea: Undying Love’ also follows a protagonist endowed with all his wishes after turning his classmate into a zombie.

4. Heavenly Delusion (2023)

Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Masakazu Ishiguro, ‘Heavenly Delusion’ also traces an unprecedented disaster capable of rendering the modern world undone. After nearly two decades of a disaster that destroyed modern civilization, a group of children who live in an isolated facility embark on a mysterious journey.

The story revolves around Maru, a 15-year-old boy who travels across apocalyptic Japan to seek heaven, a place where they will be safe from the man-eating monsters that tread the Earth. Just as Akira seeks to fulfill his bucket list in a phenomenal setting, ‘Heavenly Delusion’ also features an adventure amidst life-threatening situations.

3. Zombie Land Saga (2018-2021)

‘Zombie Land Saga,’ a tale of bewildering plot twists, follows high school student Sakura Minamoto whose life is cut short in 2008. On the way to submit her application for becoming an idol, she is abruptly killed by a truck. However, ten years later, Kotaro Tatsumi decides to revitalize his company, bringing back six girls from various eras of Japan’s history as zombies.

As the girls deal with the surreal vivacity of the setting, several humorous themes follow. Much like Akira, who finds himself entangled in a dramatic yet liberating turn of events, ‘Zombie Land Saga,’ based on the manga by Shigeru Murakoshi, also follows the story of a girl whose dreams of becoming an idol finally come true but come at a unique cost.

2. Highschool of the Dead (2010)

Like the suffocating moral code of a corporate worker that shatters in ‘Zom 100,’ ‘Highschool of the Dead’ also features the irreverent collapse of society following a zombie outbreak. The story pivots around a group of high school students and the school’s nurse who find themselves warped in a worldwide outbreak of zombies. As the apocalypse threatens to blow over any semblance of normalcy, the students try to put things in order.

From escaping into town and checking homes for survivors, ‘Highschool of the Dead’ features several courageous themes. Albeit its missing comedy, ‘High School of the Dead,’ based on the manga by Daisuke Satō, also follows a riveting theme that marks the thrilling action of an unwitting group, making this the right anime to watch after ‘Zom 100.’

1. Is This A Zombie? (2011-2012)

Based on novels by Shinichi Kimura, this series also births comedy out of tragedy. ‘Is This A Zombie?’ revolves around Ayumu, a world-weary high school student who is murdered by a serial killer. However, when a necromancer resurrects him as a zombie, Ayumu has no choice but to move in with Eucliwood. More bizarre themes follow as he finds himself evading demons and murderers. Just as Akira finds a second chance through a zombie apocalypse in ‘Zom 100,’ ‘Is This A Zombie?’ also features a tale of romance, peril, and comedy featuring an undead protagonist.

Read More: Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead (2023) Ending, Explained