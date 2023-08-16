8 Movies Like Supercell You Must See

Helmed by director Herbert James Winterstern, ‘Supercell’ is a 2023 disaster action film. The storyline centers around William, a compassionate teenager who harbors a lifelong aspiration to emulate his late father’s legacy by becoming a storm chaser. However, the cherished memory of his father takes an unexpected turn as it evolves into a commercialized storm-chasing venture under the management of the avaricious and heedless Zane Rogers. In a twisted bid, he exploits William’s desire, casting him as the primary attraction to guide a group of unwitting adventurers straight into the heart of the most perilous supercell ever documented.

Featuring stellar performances by Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, Daniel Diemer, Jordan Kristine Seamón, and Alec Baldwin, the movie centers around an endearing father-son relationship as well as the perils caused when human greed tampers with nature. So, are you still reeling from the gripping intensity of ‘Supercell’? Extend the thrill with these comparable recommendations that promise to keep your adrenaline surging. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Supercell’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Perfect Storm (2000)

‘The Perfect Storm’ is a biographical disaster drama movie directed by Wolfgang Petersen. The film draws inspiration from Sebastian Junger’s 1997 creative non-fiction book bearing the same title. In October 1991, the Andrea Gail, a commercial swordfishing boat, faces a meager catch upon its return to Gloucester, Massachusetts. In a bid to reverse their luck, Captain Billy Tyne leads the crew on a final fishing expedition.

Venturing far from their usual grounds, the group encounters improved luck near the Flemish Cap. Laden with a bountiful catch, their journey home is obstructed by a dangerous convergence of weather fronts and a hurricane, a threat they underestimate. Both ‘The Perfect Storm’ and ‘Supercell’ share themes of battling extreme weather, where characters face life-threatening situations while navigating through treacherous conditions, showcasing their resilience and determination to survive.

7. 2012 (2009)

‘2012‘ is a science fiction disaster film helmed by Roland Emmerich, centered around the 2012 phenomenon. It movie depicts geologist Adrian Helmsley (Ejiofor) and author Jackson Curtis (Cusack) battling through a series of catastrophic occurrences – earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, megatsunamis, and a worldwide flood – reminiscent of the apocalyptic scenarios hypothesized by believers in the phenomenon. ‘2012‘ and ‘Supercell’ both share the theme of cataclysmic natural disasters threatening humanity’s existence, focusing on the characters’ struggles to survive against overwhelming odds.

6. San Andreas (2015)

‘San Andreas,’ a disaster film directed by Brad Peyton, features Dwayne Johnson in the lead role. The storyline revolves around a colossal earthquake triggered by the San Andreas Fault, wreaking havoc on the West Coast of the United States. Following the quake, a rescue-chopper pilot embarks on a perilous mission with his ex-wife to traverse the state and save their daughter. Like ‘Supercell’, ‘San Andreas’ also has a theme of catastrophic natural events, depicting characters’ efforts to navigate dangerous landscapes and protect their loved ones from the devastating effects of earthquakes and superstorms.

5. Dante’s Peak (1997)

‘Dante’s Peak’ is a disaster film directed by Roger Donaldson, revolving around the perilous circumstances in the fictitious town of Dante’s Peak. As the tranquil setting is disrupted by the sudden awakening of a long-dormant stratovolcano, Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton, and Charles Hallahan lead the cast in a gripping tale of survival.

The inhabitants of the town are thrust into a battle against time and nature itself as they strive to outlast the catastrophic eruption and safeguard their lives amidst the volatile chaos. ‘Dante’s Peak’ and ‘Supercell’ share common ground in their portrayal of communities facing imminent danger caused by natural forces. Both films focus on protagonists who must navigate through life-threatening situations – whether it’s a volcanic eruption in ‘Dante’s Peak’ or a supercell storm in ‘Supercell’

4. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Roland Emmerich’s directorial ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ is a science fiction disaster film. Starring Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal, the film draws from Art Bell and Whitley Strieber’s 1999 book ‘The Coming Global Superstorm.’ It unfolds the aftermath of the North Atlantic Ocean circulation disruption, triggering a chain of catastrophic climatic events that bring about climate change and a new ice age. ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ and ‘Supercell’ both share the theme of extreme weather-driven disasters, exploring the impact of these events on characters who must overcome the odds to survive while emphasizing the urgency of climate-related challenges.

3. Geostorm (2017)

‘Geostorm,’ a 2017 American science-fiction disaster film, marks Dean Devlin’s directorial debut as he co-writes and co-produces it. The storyline revolves around the perilous scenario wherein a network of climate-controlling satellites turns against Earth. As the clock ticks, the creator races to unveil the true danger before a global Geostorm annihilates all.

‘Geostorm’ and ‘Supercell’ both explore the repercussions of catastrophic weather events driven by human intervention. While the former focuses on a global network of satellites gone awry, Herbert James Winterstern’s directorial delves into the dangers of a reckless storm-chasing venture. Both films underscore the potential consequences of tampering with nature and the challenges of averting widespread disaster.

2. Into the Storm (2014)

‘Into the Storm,’ a found-footage disaster film directed by Steven Quale, unfolds in the span of a few hours as Silverton city is besieged by an unprecedented barrage of ferocious twisters. With the entire town at the mercy of erratic and lethal cyclones, storm trackers predict worse to come.

The film offers a perspective through the eyes of storm chasers, amateurs seeking thrills, and brave residents, immersing you in the heart of the tempest to witness nature’s utmost fury. If the exploration of extreme weather phenomena as depicted in ‘Supercell’ enthrall you, ‘Into the Storm’ is bound to keep you gripped. Both films focus on characters confronted by relentless and deadly storms, highlighting their struggles for survival and the choices they make in the face of danger.

1. Twister (1996)

‘Twister,’ an epic disaster film directed by Jan de Bont, revolves around TV weatherman Bill Harding’s endeavor to finalize his divorce from tornado-hunter wife Jo, aiming to marry his girlfriend Melissa. However, a series of intense storms in Oklahoma disrupt these plans.

The trio eventually joins a team of storm chasers, embarking on a mission to deploy a groundbreaking measurement device within the heart of extremely violent tornadoes. ‘Twister‘ and ‘Supercell’ share a thematic bond in their portrayal of characters facing life-threatening storms. Both films delve into the dangerous world of storm chasers, capturing their high-stakes endeavors and the challenges they overcome in the midst of nature’s fury.

