8 Shows Like The Snow Girl You Must See

Netflix’s ‘The Snow Girl‘ is a Spanish mystery thriller series originally titled ‘La chica de nieve.’ It is a compelling narrative that revolves around the disappearance of Amaya, a young girl. Miren Rojo (Milena Smit), a trainee journalist shoulders the responsibility of investigating this case alongside Eduardo (José Coronado), her senior, and inspector Millan (Aixa Villagrán). The trail is cold, and everything seems like a conundrum, but Miren tries her best to piece the evidence together. While doing so, she is plagued by a past traumatic incident, which she harnesses to move forward in the case.

The series is an adaptation of Javier Andrés Roig’s eponymous novel, which sold over a million copies in Spain. Davida Ulloa and Laura Aleva are the two directors who collaborated on this project and jampacked the story into a binge-able mini-series. If you were submerged in the dark and twisted world, and wish to relive the experience, here’s a list of analogous shows that we’ve compiled for you. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘The Snow Girl’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

8. Express (2022- )

‘Express’ is another brilliant Spanish thriller series about Express Kidnappings, a violent crime where people have been forced to hand over money after withdrawing it from an ATM. In the show, Bárbara is the victim of this transgression, and the criminals abduct her for a short period. We follow the journey of the young psychologist and her family as they deal with the aftermath of this escalating felony. Creator Iván Escobar also sprinkles some comic elements throughout the show to make it lighthearted. In ‘The Snow Girl,’ a moderately similar crime plays out through the eyes of Miren, but ‘Express’ depicts the experience from the perspective of the abducted.

7. The Lørenskog Disappearance (2022)

The Lørenskog Disappearance, primarily known as ‘Forsvinningen – Lørenskog 31,’ is a Norwegian crime drama based on true events. After Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen (a billionaire’s wife) is abducted from her home, the police begin her investigation but keep meeting dead ends. However, the circumstances change a year later, and the culprit is finally unveiled. But the junctures and curveballs in the show are the highlight and keep you hooked till the end. Creators Nikolaj Frobenius and Stephen Uhlander effortlessly portray the real incident and condense it into a mini-series. ‘The Lørenskog Disappearance’ is a treat for fans who can’t get enough of ‘The Snow Girl’ but want to experience a kindred story in a true crime setting.

6. Alba (2021)

‘Alba‘ is a Spanish series that revolves around Alba (Elena Rivera), who visits her hometown for the holidays, and everything changes overnight. She wakes up on a beach, only to realize that she has been a victim of a sexual assault. The perpetrators of this act are four boys, and discovering their identity shocks her. However, Alba is fearless with a spine of steel, and she goes after her culprits to seek justice. Directors Pablo Guerrero, Carlota Martínez-Pered, and Humberto Miró are the brains behind this drama. As seen in ‘The Snow Girl,’ Miren also chases her wrongdoers, much like Alba.

5. Stolen Away (2020)

After Antonio’s 5-year-old daughter is nowhere to be found, the investigation is closed, and nothing is revealed. But 13 years later, he constructs a plan to discover the truth about the mysterious event. He sniffs cocaine to deliberately get arrested in Bogotá, Colombia, and hunts down the man who kidnapped his child years ago. ‘Stolen Away’ is a Spanish thriller series, originally titled as ‘Perdida.’ It is created by Natxo López adds a never-seen-before element to this niche. ‘The Snow Girl’ has a coinciding storyline where people discover the truth much after the incident occurs.

4. The Moorside (2017)

Paul Whittington’s directorial ‘The Moorside’ is a two-part British series about the disappearance of Shannon Matthews, a 9-year-old girl. The show covers all the real and pivotal moments that played out during the actual investigation. Shannon’s friends and neighbors partake in the search, exemplifying what community effort truly means. With that said, the viewers were divided between the show’s sensitive content and whether it was suitable to be televised. Unlike ‘The Snow Girl,’ a whole town assists the police and fulfills their duty, but a recurring theme in both shows is “hope” and doing the most for people without any selfish motives.

3. The Disappearance (2015)

‘The Disappearance’ also known as ‘Disparue,’ is a French thriller is a gripping series that follows the police investigation and events that unfold after a teenage girl attends a festival but doesn’t return home. The incident weighs heavy on her family as they try to cope with it, and the secrets to the final revelation are buried deep within their community. The director Charlotte Brandström makes us second-guess whether it was a crime or an accident with mind-boggling twists. Tune in for this one if you relish the unexpectedness of ‘The Snow Girl’ because this show is known for its “oh, didn’t see that coming” moments.

2. I May Destroy You (2020)

‘I May Destroy You‘ is a thought-provoking drama series layered with dark humor. It follows the story of Arabella (Michaela Coel), an influencer and novelist in her late twenties who is positively acclaimed for her work. She needs a refreshing break from cramming away while writing her second book, so she spends a night out with her friends.

However, the next day she can barely recollect the incidents from the previous night. Creator and writer Michaela Coel make you re-think sexual consent while exploring delicate themes of liberation and exploitation through the lens of flawed characters. Parallel to ‘The Snow Girl,’ the protagonists in both series is moving and healing past traumas inflicted through sexual abuse and even using it as a catalyst in their lives.

1. The Missing (2014-2016)

‘The Missing’ is a British crime anthology series created and written by Harry and Jack Williams. The first part of the story revolves around a family on vacation in France. Oliver, their son, mysteriously disappears in a crowded bar and is never found. Eight years later, his father discovers persuasive evidence and seeks assistance from Julien Baptiste, the original detective allotted to the case.

The second part is reminiscent of the first, and the same investigator embroils in another case that involves a missing young girl. Julien makes every effort to locate the victim, traveling as far as Germany and Iraq in the hopes of solving the inexplicable occurrence. This show, like ‘The Snow Girl,’ focuses on fictional cases of children who went missing and couldn’t be found for a long period.

Read More: Where is Netflix’s The Snow Girl Filmed?