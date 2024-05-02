Disney Channel to Reportedly Remake Alice at the Palace

The beloved Alice is ready to embark on another captivating journey! Disney Channel is reportedly developing a modern retelling of ‘Alice at the Palace’ as a series titled ‘Alice in the Palace.’ The pilot episode will start filming in Los Angeles this month. The project seemingly draws inspiration from the 1982 TV movie of the same name, featuring Meryl Streep as the titular girl. The cast and the rest of the crew remain under wraps for now.

The plot revolves around 12-year-old Alice, who embarks on a summer adventure, flying out from San Francisco to stay with her friend Clementine, the Duchess of England. As Clementine assumes her royal responsibilities, Alice delves into palace life, making friends and foes along the way.

Streep took on the role of Alice in the 1982 made-for-TV production of Elizabeth Swados’ musical, directed by Emile Ardolino. Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s timeless classics, ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ and ‘Through the Looking-Glass,’ the production brought Alice’s whimsical journey through a surreal world to life. Alongside Streep, the ensemble cast featured talents like Betty Aberlin, Debbie Allen, and Richard Cox, portraying iconic characters such as Alice’s sister, Red Queen, and Caterpillar, respectively. Based on Joseph Papp’s acclaimed New York Shakespeare Festival production, this adaptation secured the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement – Children’s Programming.

Disney Channel’s upcoming slate includes the comedy series ‘Wizards,’ a spin-off and sequel to ‘Wizards of Waverly Place.’ The show will star David Henrie as Justin Russo and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada. Selena Gomez, who played Alex Russo in the original series, will appear in the spin-off in a guest capacity. The rest of the cast includes Alkaio Thiele and Max Manteko as Justin’s sons, Roman and Milo, respectively.

Los Angeles has hosted the production of several projects based on Lewis Carroll’s timeless tale, including Tim Burton’s 2010 adaptation ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ starring Johnny Depp, and four-time Primetime Emmy-winning 1999 TV movie ‘Alice in Wonderland.’

