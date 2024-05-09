Tim Robinson Pilot ‘The Chair Company’ Begins Filming in New York in July

Enthusiasts of comedy and Tim Robinson may soon have a new show to look forward to. Headed by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, HBO’s ‘The Chair Company’ will begin filming its pilot episode in New York in July 2024. Both Robinson and Kanin are writers and executive producers, with Robinson set to star in the lead role. Under the overall deal with HBO, Adam McKay and Todd Schulman will also executive produce through Hyperobject Industries.

With the completion of ‘Barry’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ ‘The Chair Company’ is expected to fill in for the award-winning series with its creator-performer-driven brand of comedy. The show revolves around a man (Robinson) who begins to investigate an extensive conspiracy at his company after suffering an embarrassing incident at work. The pilot order for ‘The Chair Company’ comes alongside a similar deal between HBO and Rachel Sennott. Sennott will be writing, executive producing, and performing in her own half-hour comedy pilot for HBO.

The excitement and expectations from Tim Robinson’s involvement are high after his work on the three Emmy-winning sketch comedy series, ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.’ Robinson will begin creating the show after completing his work on Paul Rudd starrer comedy, ‘Friendship,’ from Fifth Season and BoulderLight Pictures. ‘The Chair Company’ marks yet another collaboration between Robinson and Zach Kanin, who started out together as staff writers on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ They have also served as co-creators on ‘Detroiters’ for Comedy Central and Netflix’s ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.’

A big name in comedy, Adam McKay has garnered accolades for his writing on ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘Vice,’ the Oscar winner, ‘The Big Short,’ and Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man.’ His upcoming projects include the biographical drama ‘Bad Blood,’ a comedy crime drama, ‘Average Height, Average Build,’ and a dystopian sci-fi series, ‘The Uninhabitable Earth.’ Todd Schulman is a producer known for Freevee’s ‘Jury Duty,’ HBO’s ‘Q: Into the Storm,’ ‘BS High,’ and Showtime’s ‘Who Is America?.’

Several notable productions are underway or set to begin filming in New York. The Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ began filming here on 16 March 2024 after having been delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023. Elizabeth Olsen and Charles Melton starrer ‘Love Child’ will be shooting in the second quarter of 2024. The husband-wife duo of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are starring alongside each other for the first time in ‘Conscience.’ The state is home to a host of TV series shot here, including the 14th season of ‘Blue Bloods,’ the 4th season of ‘The Equalizer,’ season 5 of ‘FBI,’ season 23 of ‘Law and Order,’ the 5th season of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ and the 5th season of ‘You.’

Read More: Zatima Renewed For Season 4 at BET+