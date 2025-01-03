Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Renewed For Season 7 at BET+

Mr. Brown and Cora will continue to welcome viewers to their chaotic retirement home! The Cinemaholic can reveal that BET+ has renewed the sitcom ‘Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living’ for its seventh season. Principal photography for the upcoming installment will start in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 9. Crystal Garrett will return as a writer of the show, which was created by Tyler Perry. The renewal comes 8 months after the announcement of the sixth season, which has yet to premiere.

In the fifth season finale, Anastasia faces writer’s block as she prepares for an original monologue. In order to overcome this challenge, she is forced to swallow her pride and reach out to Mr. Brown for help. Meanwhile, Efe finds out that Vinny has been cheating in bingo, which is perhaps why he has always won.

The sixth installment may depict Efe confronting Vinny about his antics. We may also see a slightly different Anastasia, whose relationship with Mr. Brown may evolve significantly. The upcoming season will likely introduce viewers to more of the adventures of Jeremy and Leah, who continue to cherish an invaluable bond despite their tiring responsibilities as parents.

As far as the cast of the sixth installment is concerned, we can undoubtedly expect the return of David Mann as Mr. Brown, Tamela Mann as Cora, J. Anthony Brown as Vinny, Na’im Lynn as Jeremy, Chet Anekwe as Efe, Alretha Thomas as Anastasia, Damien Leake as Reginald, Tayler Buck as Sandra, and Alex Henderson as Phillip.

Besides ‘Assisted Living,’ many other Tyler Perry shows have recently been renewed. These include ‘All the Queen’s Men’ for a fifth season, ‘The Oval’ through the seventh season, ‘Ruthless’ for a sixth season, and ‘Zatima’ for a fourth season.

Atlanta, Georgia, has served as the primary filming location for many of Perry’s TV shows, including ‘All the Queen’s Men,’ ‘The Oval,’ and ‘Ruthless.’ He has also shot many of his films in the city, like ‘A Madea Homecoming’ and ‘Mea Culpa,’ especially in his own production facility, Tyler Perry Studios.

Read More: H-Town Back in the Works at CBS; Starts Filming in Portland in January