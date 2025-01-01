H-Town Back in the Works at CBS; Starts Filming in Portland in January

A long-awaited series has finally got the green light from CBS after a few years! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the network has resumed development on the police drama series ‘H-Town,’ originally announced in 2018. It is a remake of the French-language police procedural show ’19-2′ created by Réal Bossé and Claude Legault. Principal photography for the project is set to take place in Portland, Oregon, in January 2025. Samantha Corbin-Miller penned the screenplay.

The plot revolves around two Houston detectives who are paired as a duo despite having reservations about the partnership because of a family divide. As members of two households on opposite sides of a multi-generational feud, the two have to navigate their personal differences while also dealing with a difficult case. With time, they start warming up to one another as their newest investigation reveals secrets that may have unintended and far-reaching consequences for both their families.

‘H-Town’ is based on ’19-2,’ a series that ran for three seasons between 2011 to 2015. The original show takes place in Montréal, Québec, exploring the inner and outer lives of police officers working at the fictional Service Police Metropolitan. Intriguingly, the series deftly portrays the blurring of lines between a cop’s private and public persona, showcasing how the thin divide between the two sides can often lead to complicated situations and conflicting agendas. Characters confront their personal demons while also wading through the neck-deep waters of their police work. Going by its central premise, the remake will look to embrace that same dual-life aspect through its police characters.

Samantha Corbin-Miller is best known for her work on NBC’s ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,‘ where she served as co-executive producer, consulting producer, and writer. Her writing credits date back to 1995, when she penned two episodes for the ABC action-drama series ‘The Marshall.’ She has written multiple episodes for NBC’s medical drama ‘ER,’ Jorge A. Reyes’ ‘Kevin Hill,’ Tim Roth-starrer ‘Lie to Me,’ and the legal drama show ‘Conviction.’ Her last writing and producer credits include Apple TV+’s ‘Swagger,‘ loosely inspired by the experiences of NBA player Kevin Durant and Hulu’s biographical sports drama series ‘Mike‘ which takes an unfiltered look into the life and exploits of professional boxer Mike Tyson.

Portland is Oregon’s largest city, known for its blend of scenic natural landscapes and dense urban foliage that captures the best of both worlds. The city has recently hosted production on the horror film ‘Strange Darling‘ and the sci-fi horror ‘It’s What’s Inside.‘

