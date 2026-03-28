13 Best B-Movies (So Bad They’re Good) on Netflix (March 2026)

As lovers of cinema, we look for great stories, characters, engaging cinematography, and more from the films we watch. But let’s face it, we all have those films that lack many of these elements but are still wildly engaging and serve as guilty pleasures that keep us cheerful when we need some entertainment to escape boredom. The beauty of cinema lies in the fact that even “bad movies” can be “good” if they mean something to the viewers.

Be it ‘The Room’ from director-actor Tommy Wiseau, the ‘Twilight’ franchise, or director Amir Shervan’s infamous ‘Samurai Cop,’ sometimes all we need is a good laugh and unhinged entertainment to keep us afloat when we need it the most. There is a dedicated community of film lovers worldwide that has elevated “bad movies” into beloved classics. In the mood to experience more “B” movies on Netflix that are “so bad they’re good?” Check out this list.

13. 365 Days (2020)

‘365 Days‘ or ‘365 dni’ focuses on the relationship between Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone). Neglected by her boring boyfriend, career woman Laura fantasizes about a different life. While in Sicily on a holiday, in an attempt to salvage her relationship with Martin (Mateusz Lasowski), she is abducted by Massimo, the scion of a powerful local mafia family. Massimo reveals he has searched for her for five years, while holding her captive, and grants her precisely 365 days to develop romantic feelings for him. What follows is a game of lust, temptation, and unpredictability. Based on Blanka Lipińska’s eponymous novel, the engaging Polish erotic thriller movie is streaming on Netflix.

12. Border Hunters (2025)

Directed by Ruben Islas, ‘Border Hunters’ is an action crime movie that tells the story of an American man named Jake Byrne (Danforth Comins), who is in a Mexican jail because of his actions against a drug cartel. He wants to serve his time quietly and accepts his fate. A US government official named Abraham (Dean Norris) decides to stop the cartels that supply drugs to the US and asks for Jake’s help to target a local Mexican cartel. Because of his past, Jake gets pulled into a tricky situation and travels through the rough parts of Mexico, relying only on his fighting skills and quick thinking. He must find a way to handle criminals and officers and play a deadly game of uncertainty. The adrenaline-fueled and thoroughly entertaining film unfolds here.

11. Bad Influence (2025)

Netflix’s ‘Bad Influence’ or ‘Mala Influencia’ centers on the sheltered life of Reese (Eléa Rochera), the affluent daughter of Bruce (Enrique Arce). Her predictable existence is disrupted when Bruce hires Eros (Alberto Olmo) as her new bodyguard. Eros, however, is a man with a troubled past. This makes life difficult for him, as he must protect Reese from a persistent stalker at any cost. The situation becomes complicated and emotionally charged as a romance blossoms between Reese and Eros. Adapted from Teensspirit’s Wattpad story of the same name, the Spanish romantic thriller movie is an intense experience with an engrossing visual style. The Chloé Wallace directorial is available on Netflix.

10. Hard Feelings (2023)

Helmed by Granz Henman, Netflix’s ‘Hard Feelings’ or ‘Hammerharte Jungs’ is about the emotional and physical struggles of two teenage best friends, Charly (Tobias Schäfer) and Paula (Cosima Henman). As they navigate their school years, their surging hormones and mutual desires lead them to confront embarrassing new urges and extremely unpleasant feelings for one another, all while worrying that pursuing sex could potentially jeopardize their close friendship. As they try to find a balance between their changing bodies and emotions, they must also find the strength to understand themselves. The German comedy movie, with its rib-tickling moments and chaotic sequences, can be watched here.

9. IO (2019)

Netflix’s ‘IO’ is set in a future where most of humanity has escaped a dying Earth to settle on Jupiter’s moon, IO. A young scientist named Sam Walden (Margaret Qualley) stays behind, dedicated to finding a way for people to continue inhabiting Earth. Her efforts are challenged when Micah (Anthony Mackie) appears, drawn by one of her radio transmissions. Micah is convinced that staying is futile and that everyone must evacuate immediately. He gives Sam an ultimatum of two days to catch the final shuttle and join the rest of humanity heading to IO. Sam is now confronted with a profound ethical issue — she must either abandon her core convictions and leave with Micah or uphold her belief in Earth’s future. The sci-fi film, directed by Jonathan Helpert, asks profound questions about the purpose of human beings. It can be enjoyed on Netflix.

8. Time Cut (2024)

‘Time Cut’ is a slasher movie that centers on the life of a curious girl named Lucy Field (Madison Bailey). Living in 2023 and haunted by the past, she visits the grave of her sister, Summer Field (Antonia Gentry), who was murdered by an unknown serial killer in 2003. At the memorial, Lucy discovers a time machine and accidentally uses it to travel back to the day before her sister’s death. Trapped in the past, Lucy is forced to decide whether intervening to save her sister from the killer and altering the course of her history is the right choice. With the murderer still a threat, both sisters face difficult decisions in their complicated reality spanning different time periods. Directed by Hannah MacPherson, the Netflix sci-fi movie’s time-travel and horror elements make it an entertaining experience. You can find it here.

7. After We Collided (2020)

‘After We Collided‘ picks up when Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) breaks off her relationship with Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and starts a new life. Hardin desperately tries to win her back, while she attracts the attention of a co-worker. She knows Hardin’s capacity for cruelty, but she is devastated when a shocking truth about the origins of their relationship and Hardin’s mysterious past is revealed. While Hardin sticks to his behavior, Tessa struggles to understand his personality and wonders whether he has been a complete stranger. As Hardin realizes that he must change to be worthy of her love, unexpected challenges arise. Directed by Roger Kumble and based on the eponymous novel by Anna Todd, the romantic drama is the second installment in the ‘After’ film series. It is streaming on Netflix.

6. After (2019)

Based on Anna Todd’s eponymous novel, ‘After’ centers on dedicated student Tessa Young (Josephine Langford), who begins college with her future planned out in the company of her lover, Noah. Her carefully structured world is disrupted when she encounters the mysterious Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a boy who forces her to reconsider her understanding of life and her desires. Tessa’s relationship with her boyfriend and her focus on academic achievements are challenged by Hardin. As the two influence each other’s personalities, they may discover themselves in the process of romantic attraction. Directed by Jenny Gage, the romantic drama movie is an engrossing tale of growing up. You may enjoy it here.

5. Through My Window (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Through My Window’ or ‘A través de Mi Ventana’ is a Spanish romantic drama that follows the ups and downs in the life of Raquel Mendoza (Clara Galle). She is a high school senior and aspiring writer, infatuated with her mysterious neighbor, Ares Hidalgo (Julio Peña), whom she secretly watches through her window. Determined to win Ares’ love, Raquel embarks on a mission, proving she is a resourceful and self-aware individual unwilling to compromise herself. The situation changes when Ares develops feelings for her, even though his wealthy, influential family doesn’t approve. What follows is a complex tale of back and forth between Raquel and Ares. Directed by Marçal Forés and based on Ariana Godoy’s eponymous novel, the movie is available on Netflix.

4. Falling Inn Love (2019)

Directed by Roger Kumble, Netflix’s ‘Falling Inn Love’ is the story of an out-of-work and heartbroken San Francisco designer named Gabriela Diaz (Christina Milian) who spontaneously wins the ownership of a dilapidated New Zealand inn through an online contest. She does this while intoxicated and later realizes what she has done. With no other option, she goes to New Zealand to fix up and quickly sell the property, enlisting the help of handsome local contractor Jake Taylor (Adam Demos). While renovating the crumbling Bellbird Valley Farm, Gabriela finds herself falling for both Jake and the welcoming community, making her hesitant to return to her old life. The rom-com is a visually rich film that you can watch here.

3. The Ice Road (2021)

Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, Netflix’s ’The Ice Road’ is an action thriller movie that follows the struggles of skilled big-rig driver, Mike McCann (Liam Neeson). After eight miners are killed and many others are trapped when a tunnel collapses at the Katka Mine in northern Canada, Mike is tasked with delivering wellheads and other rescue materials to the mine within thirty hours, which requires him to drive across a treacherous, thin ice road of a frozen lake.

He teams up with his brother, Gurty McCann (Marcus Thomas), veteran trucker Jim Goldenrod (Laurence Fishburne), and a girl named Tantoo (Amber Midthunder) to achieve the mission. Facing severe arctic blizzards and the constant threat of the ice shattering, Mike and his team of truckers soon realize that the true danger awaiting them is far worse than they imagined. Facing unexpected dangers, Mike must find the strength to overcome the ordeal. The visually engrossing and action-packed adventure unfolds on Netflix.

2. Exterritorial (2025)

Written and directed by Christian Zübert, Netflix’s ‘Exterritorial’ revolves around the struggles of Sara Wulf (Jeanne Goursaud), a former Special Forces soldier with PTSD. She visits the US consulate in Frankfurt with her six-year-old son, Joshua Wulf (Rickson Guy da Silva), to obtain a work visa and start a better life. As she waits for the visa formalities, she is shocked to realize that Joshua has vanished without a trace.

Trapped in a building that cannot legally be interfered with by local German police, and the consulate staff denying Joshua’s presence, Sara is stuck in a dangerous position as a loving mother. Against all odds, she decides to fight alone and switches into action mode, incapacitating those at the consulate standing between her and Joshua. With the stakes getting higher, Sara must do everything in her power to find her son before it is too late. The German action thriller can be enjoyed here.

1. The Kissing Booth (2018)

Netflix’s ‘The Kissing Booth,’ directed by Vince Marcello, centers on the unpredictable life of a young girl named Elle Evans (Joey King), who is best friends with Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney) but secretly harbors a crush on his older brother, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). For the school fundraiser, she organizes a “kissing booth” where participants kiss at random. When fate leads her to kiss Noah, her romantic feelings intensify, and she decides to pursue a relationship with him.

Having kept her feelings for Noah a secret so far to protect her friendship with Lee, Elle is stuck in a messy situation. She must now make a tough choice as she navigates her deep bond with Lee, her burgeoning love for Noah, and the egotistical sibling rivalry between the two. Based on the novel of the same name by Beth Reekles, the rom-com is a heartwarming, funny, and colorful portrayal of love, teenage insecurities, and liberation. It can be watched on Netflix.

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