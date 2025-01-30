Nick Jonas and Nina Dobrev to Star Alongside Russell Crowe in ‘Bear Country’

Russell Crowe will join forces with a renowned singer and a familiar face from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ in an upcoming thriller! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Nick Jonas and Nina Dobrev have joined the cast of Derrick Borte’s ‘Bear Country.’ The project will enter production in Queensland, Australia, in February 2025. Borte and Daniel Forte wrote the screenplay based on Thomas Perry’s novel ‘Strip.’ The movie is produced by Mark Fasano (‘Marlowe’) from Nickel City Pictures, Jeffrey Greenstein (‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’) from A Higher Standard, and Mark Bower and Bruno Mustic from Life & Soul Pictures.

The plot follows follows Manco Kapak (Crowe), a club owner who is robbed by a masked gunman. He then dispatches his goons to find the suspect, leading them to Joe Carver, an innocent newcomer to Los Angeles who evades capture and turns the tables on the protagonist. Meanwhile, the real culprit and his girlfriend continue their spree, robbing Kapak multiple times.

Jonas, known for his globally popular music career, has appeared in several famed films, including ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ as Alex, ‘Midway’ as Bruno Gaido, and ‘The Good Half’ as Renn Wheeland. He has gradually transitioned into dramatic roles, appearing in projects like ‘Love Again’ as Joel and ‘Chaos Walking’ as Davy Prentiss, Jr. His participation in ‘Bear Country’ indicates a further expansion of his acting career.

Dobrev is known for playing Mia Jones in ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ and Elena Gilbert in ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ She also appeared in ‘The Bricklayer’ as Kate Bannon, ‘The Out-Laws’ as Parker McDermott, ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ as Candace, and ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ as Becky Clearidge. Her inclusion in ‘Bear Country’ adds to her work in high-stakes thrillers.

Crowe was last seen in the superhero film ‘Kraven the Hunter’ as Nikolai Kravinoff and ‘The Exorcism’ as Anthony Miller. His other recent credits include Roy Freeman in ‘Sleeping Dogs’ and AF Capt. Eddie Grimm ‘Reaper’ in ‘Land of Bad.’ In ‘The Pope’s Exorcist,’ he portrayed the real-life exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth.

Borte previously collaborated with Crowe on ‘Unhinged’ (2020). His previous works also include ‘American Dreamer’ and ‘The Joneses,’ starring Demi Moore, David Duchovny, and Amber Heard.

Queensland is a famed filmmaking hub with facilities like the Village Roadshow Studios. Films shot in the region include ‘Aquaman,’ ‘San Andreas,’ ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ and ‘Elvis.’ The region offers diverse landscapes and developed production infrastructure. ‘Bear Country’ is also supported by the City of Gold Coast and the Australian Government through the Location Offset.

