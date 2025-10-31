Breathless: Who is Sophie Lafont? Who Plays Her? What is Her New Research About?

Patricia’s battle against cancer has been a central storyline in ‘Breathless’ from the very beginning. However, Season 2 brings a brand-new ray of hope in the President’s treatment as one of the world’s leading oncologists, Sophie Lafont, begins overseeing her case. Her arrival at the Joaquin Sorolla Hospital comes on the heels of the establishment’s privatization, which drastically changes the place’s management style. Thus, soon enough, the French doctor ends up overhauling the hospital’s Oncology Department, replacing Nestor as the new Head. Yet, while Sophie’s name and her reputation speak for themselves, Nestor realizes her actual research remains kept under suspiciously well-enforced lock and key. As a result, once Patricia’s terminal condition inevitably leads her to become a participant in this experimental medical trial, the mystery around it and its lead research doctor increases. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Sophie Lafont is Heading a New and Revolutionary Research Trial at Sorolla

Sophie Lafont enters the narrative shortly after Nicolas takes over the Sorolla, following the change in management at the newly private hospital. Since President Patricia Segura has a hand in his hiring, he returns the favor by making arrangements to provide her with even better cancer treatment than what the best of Valencia can offer. Thus, superstar oncologist Sophie Lafont, known for her effective treatment methods, arrives at the Sorolla. Initially, her connection to the hospital remains tied only to her administration of Patricia’s chemotherapy treatment. Thus, it becomes evident early on that the doctor has a more vested interest in developing her new research rather than overseeing her old patients. Once the President’s disease worsens to the point of making her condition terminal, the oncologist ends up offering her a spot as a participant in her trial.

Sophie’s research revolves around a confidential, newly isolated antigen that is responsible for cancer cells going unnoticed in cases of breast cancer. Therefore, her treatment offers a yet-undiscovered solution for targeting cancer cells in a way that can help patients reach a cancer-free status. The trial involves numerous periodic sessions where the treatment is injected into the participants under vigilant observation. The data obtained from this observation remains under the sole ownership and purview of Sophie. Since the treatment is still in its trial stage, participation remains limited, open only to terminal patients like Patricia. However, the presented 60% success rate offers more than enough incentive to outweigh the potential. They certainly seem to work well for the President, who comes close to beating the disease under the new treatment, sustaining little to no side effects. For the same reason, Sophie and her research take a corrupt turn when Nestor finds himself with significant reason to believe these success rate numbers for the research treatment have been falsely inflated.

Rachel Lascar Portrays the Enigmatic Mystery of Sophie Lafont

French actress Rachel Lascar embodies the character of Sophie Lafont in ‘Breathless’ season 1. Born in France’s Brittany and based in Spain, the actress is multilingual with languages like French, Spanish, English, Catalan, and German in her arsenal. As a result, she has been a part of many projects across the global film industry over the years. Lascar found her footing in the early 2000s, acting in films, TV shows, shorts, and TV movies, mostly produced in Spain with the occasional French production. In 2015, she forayed into mainstream Hollywood with the Sean Penn and Javier Bardem starrer ‘The Gunman,’ a political thriller film wherein she plays the role of Camille. Since then, she has been involved in a number of recognizable projects that have become household names.

These shows include Netflix’s ‘Elite,’ (which also features ‘Breathless’ star Manu Ríos), the 2023 miniseries ‘Mrs Davis,’ 2024’s ‘Marbella,’ ‘Cristóbal Balenciaga,’ and more. Lascar is behind the role of Queen Mary I of England in the HBO show ‘The Ministry of Time’ as well as Marie Lavelle in the ‘Money Heist’ spin-off show ‘Berlin.’ Furthermore, she has many film credits to her name, including the ‘Through My Window’ trilogy, ‘Un cel de plom,’ and ‘The Chalk Line,’ among others. Lascar also has an impressive filmography for her theater work, which includes her run as Ruth Steiner in Donald Margulies´ Collected Stories’ play. Notably, the actress was nominated for her performance in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category at the 2015 Garnacha de Rioja National Theatre Awards. Furthermore, Lascar has also ventured into the role of a director through the 2023 short film ‘Dignidad’ as well as the first Spanish version of the play ‘The Memory of Water.’

