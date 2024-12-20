Caleb Landry Jones to Star in ‘The Young Pastor’

Caleb Landry Jones will start exploring faith soon! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the actor will star in the drama film ‘The Young Pastor.’ Principal photography for the movie will take place in Amarillo, Texas, between January 6 and February 21, 2025. The project’s crew and the rest of the cast are currently under wraps.

The plot centers on Nick, a young pastor whose work with the conservative community of a small Texan town is challenged after an encampment of homeless neighbors arrives, fueling the need for greater understanding and empathy. Subsequently, the young protagonist comes up with an ambitious plan to help the refugees out of their misery, drawing attention to his work and showcasing his compassion even when others judge him. The predicament gets particularly tough when a harsh and challenging winter rears its head.

Jones is a multifaceted actor and musician who gained immense acclaim for portraying Red Welby in Martin McDonagh’s ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri‘ and Jeremy Armitage in Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out.’ The actor also notably appeared alongside James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence in Matthew Vaughn’s ‘X-Men: First Class,’ starring as Cassidy/Banshee, a misfit mutant with the ability to emit powerful ultrasonic screams.

Jones’ performance as Nitram in Justin Kurzel’s 2021 biographical crime thriller ‘Nitram’ showcased his versatility and range as an actor, earning him an AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film. He was also part of the cast of Miguel Sapochnik’s post-apocalyptic drama ‘Finch,’ in which he lent his voice to the humanoid robot Jeff, who accompanies Tom Hanks‘ titular protagonist.

Jones recently collaborated with Luc Besson to star in the action film ‘Dogman’ as Douglas Munrow, a man who wholeheartedly loves dogs with a tragic backstory of childhood abuse. He also played Walter Thirsk in Athina Rachel Tsangari’s historical drama ‘Harvest,’ which revolves around a village that mysteriously disappears over the course of a week.

Amarillo has previously hosted the filming of numerous projects set in its dusty landscape. Some of these notable productions are Netflix’s ‘Will & Harper,’ Randy Redroad’s ‘Edge of the World,’ and Nathan Scoggins’ ‘What Remains,’ another film that centers on a small-town pastor.

